Milwaukee, WI

'Dig in!': 4 ways to use sunflowers

By WUWM 89.7 FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us are finally seeing the literal fruits of our labors in our gardens, with the height of the growing season producing a bounty of food. That doesn’t mean the planting season is over and there’s one conspicuous flower that is still being planted this time of year: the...

CBS 58

Racine & Me: Hot Shop Glass

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- A wonderful business in Racine has created an entire community-based glass blowing facility. It all happens inside a former stable in the downtown area. Co-owner and Artist Amanda Paffrath joined us in studio to talk about Hot Shop Glass. It's one of the hottest businesses...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha fireworks remember parade attack victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A rescheduled Fourth of July celebration in Waukesha brought people together Saturday night, July 9. Beyond fireworks, there was something else lighting up Lowell Park – "Waukesha Strong" bracelets to remember those who couldn't be there after a different holiday's tragedy. "I’m looking forward to really...
WAUKESHA, WI
wgnradio.com

Wisconsin ‘Breaks Out the Bandido’ for Slinger Nationals at The Stillery with Peter Kotsakis

Live from one of Wisconsin’s favorite destinations for food and festivities, The Stillery’s Peter Kotsakis joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Peter shares the Stillery story and how after just 3 years they have become the go-to place for fans of Bourbon, Tequila, great fish fry and more. Listen as Peter fills us in on the 1500 member Whisky & Bourbon club and signature cocktails including the Tequila Old Fashioned. Peter talks about race fans around Slinger Nationals and Wisconsin’s deep roots in racing including his own passion for motorsports. Peter fills us in on the excitement of being the very first in Wisconsin to host an event with El Bandido Yankee Tequila as the brand launches in the state with events, activities, tastings and signature cocktails at The Stillery in Richfield, WI noon to 5pm on July 10th. The exclusive event at the Stillery will also include, El Bandido Yankee samples, giveaways, a chance for exclusive signed items from El Bandido co-founder and NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios, and even tickets to the race! For more information on The Stillery, menus, spirits, clubs and all the things happening around the races and beyond, check out https://thestillerywi.com/
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

Waukesha Strong display shines in city's Independence Day fireworks

Waukesha came together on Saturday night for a delayed Independence Day celebration that held significant meaning for the community. The annual fireworks display at Lowell Park featured an all-blue Waukesha Strong segment in remembrance of those lost during last year's Christmas parade. During the holiday parade on November 21, a...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Perfectly Imperfect 4 You opens storefront

WEST BEND — The COVID pandemic encouraged many small business owners to get creative. Some perfected the art of curbside delivery, others limited capacity and created signage to accommodate social distancing, and Nancy Justman — well, she opened her first storefront. The owner of Perfectly Imperfect 4 You,...
WEST BEND, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WERC Prohibits Collective Bargaining Over Workplace Health Plans

On July 6, 2022, the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission (WERC) issued two rulings prohibiting collective bargaining over subjects related to employer-provided health care coverage plans per Wis. Stat. § 111.70(4)(mc)6. The two rulings—City of Racine, Dec. No. 39446 (WERC, 7/22) and Dec. No. 39447 (WERC, 7/22)—reaffirm the broad discretion and unilateral control that local government employers, like Racine, have under the statute including deciding whether to provide a health care plan to public safety employees. With regard to the language analyzed in these two decisions, WERC concluded that with the exception of employee premium contribution and Medicare Part B payments, the other language involving an employer-offered health care plan, including health care plan participation for future retirees and family members, constituted prohibited subjects of bargaining.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Flowers#Sunflowers#Sunflower Seeds#Alice S Garden#The Fondy Food Center
Greater Milwaukee Today

Darrows to match Volunteer Center funds for The Hub expansion

The Volunteer Center of Washington County is partnering with Sue and Russ Darrow for a new fundraising initiative to help move their 303 Water Street Expansion Project forward. The “Darrows Deliver Matching Grant” will offer donors the opportunity to double their donation by matching donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to $150,000. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

$6 million home in Brookfield for sale

BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale house explosion, man burned

GLENDALE, Wis. - Firefighters responded to a house explosion Sunday afternoon, July 10 in Glendale. The occupant suffered significant burns, and one firefighter sustained a minor injury. Video from FOX6 viewer Mike Poelzer shows heavy flames coming from the home on Sievers Place in the area near Port Washington and...
GLENDALE, WI
kenosha.com

Hear ye, hear ye! Bristol Renaissance Faire opens this weekend

After two decades in journalism, Marran earned her Master’s degree in Exceptional Education from UW-Milwaukee and has served as a special education teacher with Kenosha Unified School District since 2006. A Marquette University School of Journalism alum, Marran has lived in Kenosha since 1987. Cue the court musicians’ trumpets:...
KENOSHA, WI

