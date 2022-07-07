Georgia man arrested after body presumed to be his missing wife is found under flower bed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (TCD) -- A man was taken into custody after investigators recently found a body, presumed to be his missing wife, buried in a shallow grave in his backyard.

On June 29, the Columbus Police Department announced detectives located remains at a property on the 2600 block of Carriage Drive while conducting a missing persons investigation. Jail records show Clarence Catron Jr. was taken into custody on a charge of concealing death.

According to WRBL-TV, the Muscogee County Coroner believes the body could be Clarence's wife, Julie Catron, who has been missing since November.

WRBL reports cadaver dogs were brought to the scene and sniffed out two shovels that were close to a brick shed, which was reportedly between a wood fence and a chain fence. The body was reportedly found inside the shed. According to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, the remains were discovered under a raised flower bed and inside a tool box.

Due to the body's decomposition, officials were reportedly unable to determine the person's gender. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy and identification.

The Ledger-Inquirer reports investigators discovered there have been no financial transactions on Julie's credit cards nor have any of her retirement savings been spent. Julie and Clarence had been married for 13 years and did not have any children together.

Clarence pleaded not guilty to the charge and is being held without bond.