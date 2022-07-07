ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Confident about downtown, HuckleBeary buys structure

By BusinessNorth
businessnorth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Downtown Duluth retailer who whose business was stifled by the Superior Street reconstruction, COVID-19 and the loss of her leased space has decided to buy a building and stage a comeback. Emily Ekstrom has purchased the property at 216 to 218 E. Superior St. to house the HuckleBeary...

www.businessnorth.com

KOOL 101.7

This Tour Of Downtown Duluth Video Paints An Unflattering Picture Of The City

If you've been scanning Facebook lately, chances are you've seen friends sharing a video that paints an unflattering picture of Duluth. The video is called 'Tour Of Downtown Duluth' and it's posted on a YouTube page called Save Duluth MN. The page currently features three videos, but the 'Tour Of Downtown Duluth' video has been viewed significantly more than the other two.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Make Onion Rings From The Old London Inn In Duluth

I don't know if I am dating myself by talking about this, do you remember the old London Inn?. Bizapedia says London Inn Inc. first filed to do business in Duluth, Minnesota in 1963. They typically served fast food. Families and kids ate there. I mean high school and college-aged kids. Mostly on the weekends.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Food Truck Friday Returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A summer tradition is back outside the Duluth Public Library. Food Truck Friday returned after a one year hiatus last month. The event gives the areas vendors a safe place to gather so that people can come and enjoy the wide variety of menu items each truck offers.
DULUTH, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth, MN
FOX 21 Online

Pick Your Own Strawberries 2022 Kicks Off

CARLTON, Minn.– “We have all natural strawberries. You can eat these right out of the field. There’s no pesticides on them, and they are just fabulous berries,” Spectrum Strawberry Farm co-owner, Steve Schulstrom, said. Over 400 cars lines up at 9 a.m. Saturday morning in Carlton,...
CARLTON, MN
businessnorth.com

Giant Voices celebrates first 10 years

Giant Voices, Inc. (Giant Voices), a women-owned and operated strategic marketing firm, is celebrating 10 years in business under the leadership of Pascha Apter, founder and CEO. The company marked the occasion with an intimate team gathering and will continue to celebrate throughout the summer months. “When I look back...
DULUTH, MN
B105

City Of Duluth Sets New Date For 2022 Fourth Fest

Let's try this again! Poor weather forced the the City of Duluth to cancel the annual Fourth of July celebration this year but thankfully, the show will go on. There is now a brand new date for Fourth Fest. The holiday weekend had great weather for the most part until...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Businesses Reacts To New THC Legislation

DULUTH, Minn.– When Minnesota passed a bill on July 1st that legalized cannabis edibles and THC-infused beverages. Some Duluth companies were excited to make use of this new law. Others, not so much. This new bill allows up to 5 milligrams of hemp-sourced THC in edibles, the main intoxicating...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Born Too Late Holding Album Release Party In Superior Wisconsin

Born Too Late is well known in the Twin Ports for doing songs that don't fit their age demo, but they do them well, as though they lived through them. Now, they are bringing out a CD of original songs, and to my surprise, is nothing like the songs they play, and not to my surprise is very good. This mostly acoustic album was recorded by Eric Swanson at Sacred Heart Music. The songs are very good and the vocals are great.
SUPERIOR, WI
Atlas Obscura

Grave of the Last Surviving Union Soldier

Over the top of the hills of Duluth, Minnesota, the grave of Albert Woolson, the last surviving Union Soldier from the American Civil War, can be found in Park Hill Cemetery in the Woodland neighborhood. Allegedly, Woolson was born in 1847 and enlisted in the military around October 1864. He...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Coast Guard installs new commander

A change of command ceremony Friday brought a new head to the Marine Safety Unit Duluth of the U.S. Coast Guard. The ceremony took place at the Lincoln Park Middle School and drew a few dozen people, including the Capt. Anthony R. Jones, sector commander for the Sector Sault Ste. Marie that includes all of Lake Superior plus northern Lakes Michigan and Huron.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

First Look At Rogue Eagle Mini Golf Course In Proctor

Rogue Eagle Mini Golf is a premier outdoor mini golf that is new to the Northland. With 18 themed holes, this new course is located in Proctor. You can find the fun and challenging course at 26 Waterview Drive up in Proctor. They are currently in a "soft opening" stage as they wait for the parking lot to be paved and other construction to be finished.
PROCTOR, MN
boreal.org

Woman connected to murder, dismemberment of St. Paul man found on North Shore pleads guilty

A Duluth woman has pleaded guilty to her role in the killing and dismemberment of a St. Paul man whose body was found in Lake Superior. Tommi Hintz, 32, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to a charge of accomplice after the fact to felony murder. As part of the plea deal, the petition says a charge of interference with a dead body or scene of death – concealing a body, aiding and abetting was dismissed.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man hospitalized after jet ski explodes on northern Minnesota lake

KINNEY, Minn. -- A 42-year-old man was hurt Saturday when a jet ski exploded on a northern Minnesota lake. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a Lake Little 14 near Kinney, which is roughly 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Investigators say a man from Virginia, Minnesota, had just refueled a jet ski when he tried to start the engine about 20 feet from shore. As he turned the key, the engine compartment exploded.The man jumped off the jet ski, which started on fire. Officials say the man was wearing a life jacket. Emergency crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as "non-life-threatening," believed to be due to the impact from the explosion and debris. 
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Cloquet-area man arrested for July 4th stabbing

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. – A Cloquet-area man is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with a stabbing on the Fourth of July near Zimmerman. Sherburne County sheriff’s deputies say 29-nine-year-old Tyler Bober is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old Princeton man in the stomach following an argument early Monday. The victim remains hospitalized and is expected to survive.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Attacked In DECC Ramp On Fourth Of July

DULUTH, Minn. — A 65-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in the DECC ramp on Monday, according to Duluth police. The DPD says officers were called out to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. where they found the victim, who said she was assaulted. An officer later...

