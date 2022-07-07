Confident about downtown, HuckleBeary buys structure

Born Too Late is well known in the Twin Ports for doing songs that don't fit their age demo, but they do them well, as though they lived through them. Now, they are bringing out a CD of original songs, and to my surprise, is nothing like the songs they play, and not to my surprise is very good. This mostly acoustic album was recorded by Eric Swanson at Sacred Heart Music. The songs are very good and the vocals are great.

SUPERIOR, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO