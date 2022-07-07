ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix deal will ‘help fund’ Johnny Depp’s next movie about France’s King Louis XV

By Charles Pulliam-Moore
Cover picture for the articleBloomberg reports a licensing deal with Netflix will provide funding for the production of Johnny Depp’s first film following the actor’s bitter defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard for describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in an op-ed. According to the...

Theory
3d ago

I am certainly looking forward to seeing this movie. I'm a big history buff. Johnny Depp is a great choice for Louis XV and the location filming should be breathtaking.

4
