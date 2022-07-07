ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

Cannabis workers at St. Charles County dispensary vote for union

By Jack Suntrup St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — Workers at an O’Fallon medical marijuana dispensary voted to unionize on Thursday, the second successful unionization effort in recent months among Missouri cannabis employees, organizers said. In a news release, Local 655 of the United...

