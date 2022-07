Click here to read the full article. Hong Kong-made crime action film “Detective Vs Sleuths” earned a solid $23.1 million (RMB155 million) in its opening at the mainland China box office, but it was unable to dislodge sentimental local drama film “Lighting Up the Stars” from a third weekend win. Nevertheless, having two Chinese-language films going strongly raised the nationwide box office total above $61 million. That was the highest weekend score since the Chinese New Year high in February, which occurred before the current COVID wave in China. Further cinema re-openings likely also helped. “Lighting Up the Stars” earned $27.7...

