One of the week’s more intriguing reports came by way of The New York Times, which reported Wednesday on James Comey and Andrew McCabe facing unusual IRS audits. It raised the prospect of Donald Trump engaging in Nixonian abuses: Both the former FBI director and his deputy drew the ire of the Republican president, and it seemed like it’d be an incredible coincidence if both were flagged for the kind of scrutiny few Americans ever experience.

