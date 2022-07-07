ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Southwest adds fourth Fresno flight to Vegas

By Les Hubbard
sjvsun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Las Vegas emerging as the most-popular destination for nonstop flyers departing Fresno-Yosemite International Airport, its newest airline is quadrupling down on Sin City flights. Tuesday, Southwest Airlines launched a fourth...

sjvsun.com

sierranewsonline.com

Wildflowers and History Along Beasore Road

I steal some of my best adventure ideas from my friends and some of them had recently been venturing up Beasore Road to see the wildflowers with a stop by Jones Store. So that is what I did . . or tried to do. Old newspaper articles help tell the story of the early days up here before Beasore Road existed.
OAKHURST, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Panel: The fight over Measure C! Did city of Fresno blindside Fresno COG with 11th hour alternative proposal and was the community neglected in the process?

Measure C has sparked heated debate among the community and the elected officials looking to get it back on the ballot this November. Was the community involved enough in the process? Did the city of Fresno’s last minute alternative plan blindside the other Fresno COG members?. The Sunday Morning...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Eye On Ag: Fresno State to welcome new Dean of Agriculture

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno State’s Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will soon have a new dean. Dr. Rolston St. Hilaire will begin his new role as head of the university’s agriculture program on Sept. 15. Dr. Hilaire has been a part of the Department...
yourcentralvalley.com

Panel: A ban on fireworks? Will Fresno city council outlaw ‘Safe and Sane’ firework sales after flood of fire calls on the 4th

At least one Fresno city council member hints on social media that the council will consider banning ‘safe and sane’ fireworks following a series of fires on the 4th of July due to illegal fireworks. The Sunday Morning Matters panel with Fresno county supervisor Buddy Mendes and policy editor for Fresno Land Danielle Bergstrom discuss if this is truly the answer to stopping fires from being ignited during the July 4th holiday.
FRESNO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Tourist Researching California Family Found Dead on Hike Had to Be Rescued After Getting Lost

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

Get the best deal on a used car with Elite Auto in Fresno

Elite Auto is helping people in the market for a car with its four Central Valley locations and people-first philosophy. Owner Anthony Flores shows us the Elite Auto lot in Fresno, with cars and deals for every kind of buyer. Elite Auto has locations in Visalia, Fresno, Farmersville and Dinuba.
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
point2homes.com

10290 N Page Avenue, Fresno, Fresno County, CA, 93730

Join us in the prestigious gated community of Saint Andrews Green off the Fort Washington Golf Course! This custom Image built home has OWNED solar, custom pool, 3 car garage, four bedrooms including an extravagant master suite and 3 bathrooms featuring a large, double door office, beautiful formal dining room and breathtaking high ceilings. The home is perfect for entertaining with a grand living room, hardwood flooring and custom tile fireplace centerpiece, two sets of french doors just off the four point eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and a large island, pantry and stainless steel appliances. There's a serving bar through to the backyard oasis with expanded, stucco covered patio with fans and three separate seating areas. This oversized lot offers two side yards, a grassy area, palm trees and the PebbleTec pool is fully fenced and surrounded by gorgeous mature landscaping and plenty of privacy. The owned solar is such a plus with over 3100 sq ft of living space. This neighborhood is one of the finest in Fresno with Clovis North Schools. Call your realtor today!
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Company to teach net zero farming in Tulare

On July 13, PYREG, a company focused on net zero technology, will host a symposium at the International Agri Center to present the benefits of carbonization and biochar to California growers. The goal of the symposium is to provide growers with adequate information and demonstrate an ancient method of addressing challenges in today’s agricultural realm.
TULARE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique wellness studio franchise is now open in Clovis - and it's the first in the Valley. StretchLab, off Herndon Avenue, specializes in the ultimate stretching experience. Think about a chiropractic appointment, but with one slight difference. "It's different in that we're using muscles. So...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Local Hospital’s $10 Million Rebranding of Bulldog Stadium Set for Vote

Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium could be sporting a new name soon, even as the university’s library sheds its old name. Next week the California State University Board of Trustees will consider recommendations to rename the stadium as Valley Children’s Stadium and to remove Henry Madden’s name from the library.
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Dine and Dish: Sam's Deli

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When you think of a deli, many people just imagine a sandwich shop. But we take you to a long-time Fresno favorite that offers much more. When we asked viewers for their favorite sandwich spot in the valley, many of you - not surprisingly - said Sam's Deli.
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Q & A With Reedley City Council Member And Mayor Mary Fast

A few years ago KRL did a series of interviews with various members of the Reedley City Council. We decided it was time to chat with some of them again in 2022, so in May we interviewed one of the newer members, Matthew Tuttle. This month we interviewed long-time council member, and Mayor, Mary Fast.
REEDLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two arrested in California after lighting man on fire

SANGER, Calif. - Two people were arrested after pouring gasoline and lighting a man on fire. Sanger police responded to the 700 block of Faller Ave. on July 7 around 9:15 p.m. regarding an injured person. The victim told police that a woman set him on fire at Sanger Park....
KMJ

RV Fire Quickly Spreads In Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Fire Department battled an RV fire that broke out in southwest Fresno. Firefighters responded to the fire near Valentine and Jenson Avenues Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, the fire had quickly spread to nearby vehicles, large debris and grass. Over 30 firefighters...
FRESNO, CA

