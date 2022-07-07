ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Fosterburg Road sees work

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON — Alton Public Works employees used a concrete saw Thursday to cut through Fosterburg...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

I-55/70 roadwork starts Monday

FAIRMONT CITY — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure on Interstate 55 northbound/I-70 eastbound at Illinois 111 starting Monday. The right lane of I-55 northbound/70 eastbound will be closed to allow crews to perform repairs on the structure over Illinois 111. The closure is estimated to last about two weeks.
FAIRMONT CITY, IL
FOX2Now

Demonstrators briefly shut down I-64 in Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Hundreds of protesters marching near Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis took the demonstration onto the highway Sunday afternoon. They briefly blocked traffic on I-64. The marchers have moved off of the interstate and back onto the streets of St. Louis. The rally appears to be in support of access to abortion services. The Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade and the state of Missouri made abortions illegal moments after the decision was announced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Sierra Club plans Cahokia Mounds talk Tuesday

ALTON - The Sierra Club will have its monthly speaker series at 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Bill Iseminger, an archaeologist and well known author who recently retired as assistant site manager at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville, is the featured speaker. His presentation will cover the previous cultural traditions and the rise, fluorescence and demise of Cahokia. He will discuss the site's many features and results of past and current archaeological research, as well as the development of a world-class Interpretive Center. Participants are invited to have dinner and meet the speaker at 5 p.m. Participants can also attend via ZOOM https://bit.ly/3yk0acS.. To register to attend this event (in-person or via Zoom), go to https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades.
CAHOKIA, IL
The Telegraph

Building collapse reported in Alton

ALTON — No injuries have been reported in an Alton building collapse that ripped the back off a structure Saturday. At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the upper story deck at the rear of a building at 619 E. Broadway collapsed. The building is located between Germania Brew Haus and the Jacoby Arts Center.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Government
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Alton, IL
Alton, IL
Traffic
Central Illinois Proud

Newest Illinois State Sen. Kris Tharp sworn in, set to serve Metro East

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Kris Tharp (D-Bethalto) becomes the newest Illinois State Senator after being sworn in Friday. Tharp, who has served as captain and jail administrator for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, will now serve Illinois’ 56th District in the Metro East. This includes several municipalities in Jersey, Madison and St. Clair counties.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River to test First Time Home Buyer program

Wood River interim City Manager Steve Palen told the city council at the regular meeting earlier this week he’d like to implement a first-time home buyer program in the city. Palen said the pilot program would be modeled after a similar program currently operating in Collinsville using money from the city’s Community Infrastructure Development Fund.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Carlinville business cited under new state law

A business owner in Carlinville could be one of the first in the area charged in connection with a new state law passed to help battle the theft of catalytic converters. Mark A. Schafer was charged Friday in Macoupin County Court with two misdemeanors of failure to keep electronic records of catalytic converter purchases and one count of purchasing of unattached catalytic converters. The new law took effect on May 27.
CARLINVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Saw#Urban Construction
wlds.com

Missing Macoupin Man Found Deceased

A Palmyra man who went missing yesterday has been found deceased. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office says that 46 year old Jeffrey Jennings was found deceased by a search team at around 3:15 PM today. Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl says: “We would to thank all of the individuals who came out to help with this and our deepest sympathy goes to his family.”
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Jefferson program set in Carrollton

CARROLLTON — David McGraw, social studies teacher at North Greene High School in White Hall, will present a free program on Thomas Jefferson at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the meeting of the Greene County Historical and Genealogical Society in the historic Lee-Baker-Hodges Building on the northeast corner of the Carrollton Public Square.
CARROLLTON, IL
The Telegraph

Piasa Street work begins

John Badman|The Telegraph Workers Thursday had the first hole dug down to the underground sewer in the intersection of Piasa Street (U.S. 67) and Third Street in Alton. Pumps were being used to get water out of the hole. Illinois American Water Company is engaged, with the help of contractors, in seperating the sanitary sewer form the storm sewer. The work will have Piasa Street closed from East Broadway to 20th Street for at least a month. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
wlds.com

Macoupin Authorities Looking For Missing Palmyra Man

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing rural Palmyra man. According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, deputies were dispatched yesterday evening to the 27000 block of Illinois Route 111, about 2 1/2 miles south of Palmyra in reference to a missing person. When deputies arrived on scene, they were told that 46 year old Jeffrey Jennings had walked away from the residence at around 5 PM and has not been seen or heard from since.
PALMYRA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
tncontentexchange.com

Spire criticized for destroying documents about controversial St. Louis pipeline

ST. LOUIS — Spire is facing more scrutiny over its controversial natural gas pipeline after the utility destroyed documents related to the project’s bidding process. The move drew fresh criticism from Missouri utility regulators, who also said Spire's process to procure fuel lacked transparency, and that the St. Louis-based utility did not select the cheapest option when it chose to buy from its own affiliate. The Spire STL Pipeline has been ensnared in legal trouble for the past year after failing to properly demonstrate it was needed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Bunker Hill parade outlasts rainy morning

The 4th of July parade in Bunker Hill Saturday was rain-delayed, but not rain-dampened, as the entire Macoupin County community came together to celebrate.  Lindsey Kahl of Bunker Hill helped assemble floats for both the Bunker Hill Junior High School cheerleaders and the Bunker Hill 4-H Club. "Today everything got delayed and changed, and everybody is still out here supporting their town and showing their pride," said Kahl after the parade's one-hour delayed start. "It's everybody coming together."
BUNKER HILL, IL
advantagenews.com

Investigation into July 4th Alton shooting continues

Two injured teens hit by gunfire in Alton Monday are recovering according to police. Both suffered severe injuries in the incident at the Oakwood Estates Housing Complex in Alton. Alton Police continue to investigate. The double shooting saw officers from Alton and other neighboring departments responding just after 10:15pm and...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Weather cuts classic rides at Bethalto show

BETHALTO — Saturday morning's rain might have reduced the size of the Bethalto Church of God Car Show, but it didn’t diminish the enthusiasm. Classic car owners and admirers gathered in the church parking lot to remember motoring days gone by. Junior Smith of Moro brought his 1978 Dodge Little Red Express, one of just 1,500 that came from the factory that year.
BETHALTO, IL
KICK AM 1530

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
MISSOURI STATE
The Telegraph

South Roxana Farmer's Market returns Monday

SOUTH ROXANA - South Roxana Farmer's and Artisan's Market will starts its season at the South Roxana Dad's Club parking lot, 417 Roxana Ave., from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 11. The Village of South Roxana brings its Farmer's and Artisan's Market back for another year. The market aims to provide nutritious food and fresh produce to the community and give back to area residents during each month of market days. Vendor fees are $5 per market. In July, if a vendor makes a donation of school supplies, their vendor fee is returned. In August, donations of personal care items will be accepted and in September the market is accepting winter coats. The market will run every Monday from July 11-Sept. 26.
SOUTH ROXANA, IL
FOX 2

How gas prices have changed in St. Louis in the last week

Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy