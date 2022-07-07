ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Universal Studios to add original set from Jordan Peele's "Nope" to Studio Tour

By Madeline Spear
 3 days ago

The original set from Jordan Peele's latest horror film "Nope " will open as part of Universal Studios Hollywood's Studio Tour beginning Friday, July 22.

Jupiter's Claim will open in tandem with the release of the film, marking the first time that a Studio Tour attraction has opened with a movie release.

The Jupiter's Claim set can only be seen on the Studio Tour alongside other iconic movie sets that include Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds , the infamous Psycho house from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho and Courthouse Square from Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future .

"I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of 'backlot life.' Since then, I've been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal," said Jordan Peele.

"It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter's Claim with fans."

"Nope" hits theaters on July 22

More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com .

