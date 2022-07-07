ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bruce’s Beach Returned to Descendants

By RLn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in the history of Los Angeles County and likely anywhere in the United States, land will be returned to Black descendants whose ancestors were robbed of their property and generational wealth due to unjust laws and practices rooted in systemic racism. Just days after Juneteenth...

