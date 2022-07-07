DEBRIEF: Pills, cocaine seized in three drug busts

SUNDAY 7/10/2022 – 3:43 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on the boat that left the scene of a crash on the Fox River on Saturday evening. Deputies say that they have located the powerboat that fled the scene....
Nicholas Werner, a sever at Becket’s restaurant in Oshkosh, tells Action 2 News exclusively that he saw it all unfold right after the crash happened. Lingering rain and thunder will remain possible tonight across NE Wisconsin but the threat of any strong/severe weather appears to be more or less over.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies located the striking boat following a hit-and-run water collision in Oshkosh. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said a commercial pleasure cruise paddleboat was damaged after being hit by a suspected 45-foot powerboat in the Fox River. The pleasure cruise paddleboat had 43 passengers and...
FOND DU LAC — The Fond Du Lac Sheriff's Office conducted three traffic stops between June 28 and June 30, which resulted in three arrests. During the stops, officials seized cocaine, marijuana, and pills laced with fentanyl. The first traffic stop happened around 1:15 a.m. on June 28. A...
A Green Bay man believed to be the ringleader of a large-scale drug ring will be spending some time in federal prison. Ruben Ortiz was sentenced to spend 8 years and 9 months in the prison located in Oxford Wisconsin. Ortiz was arrested in 2019 after law enforcement executed arrest...
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says it's still searching for a driver and group of passengers after a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River. The crash happened on the Fox River just before 10 p.m. Saturday between the Oregon St. bridge and Wisconsin St. bridge in Oshkosh.
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fond du Lac man is facing child neglect and drug charges after allegedly bringing two kids, ages 4 and 16, with him to a drug deal for two kilos of cocaine. Juan Mendez, 36, was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver...
ENDEAVOR, Wis. (WMTV) - Med Flight was called to a multiple vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-39 near Portage. Marquette County dispatch confirmed they received a call about a multiple vehicle wreck on I-39 near mile marker 102 at approximately 1 p.m. Officials also stated that there were multiple injuries...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay police encountered yet another instance of what they are calling a facsimile gun on Thursday. Officers arrested a man for suspected drug possession Thursday night near River Ramp parking ramp on Pine Street. While searching the man, officers discovered what they thought...
ORIGINAL POST- On Friday July 8, 2022 at 8:09 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on US 45 traveling southbound, south of CTH PV. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers and Jackson Fire & Rescue was dispatched and responded...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old woman died after being struck by a camper van as a passenger on a motorcycle Sunday afternoon on State Highway 60 in the Township of Rubicon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s office released. Officials say the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man, was driving west on...
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men were fatally shot and a woman was injured near a grocery store in Wisconsin on Saturday morning, according to authorities. The Milwaukee Police Department said they responded to the 900 block of S. Cesar Chavez Drive shortly after 10:20 a.m. EDT. During an altercation,...
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said a commercial pleasure cruise paddleboat was damaged after being hit by a suspected 45-foot powerboat in the Fox River. CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Hacked Facebook frustrations. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hacking is relatively easy for thieves, but difficult for victims to repair. First Alert...
Quiet conditions look to hold for tonight and most of Sunday. By Sunday afternoon a few spotty sprinkles or perhaps an isolated storm will become possible. Madison's mayor sat down with WISN to discuss how close the city was to tragedy. July 9 Birthday Club. Updated: 9 hours ago. Here...
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told our partner station, WISN, two people were fatally shot at a grocery store Saturday morning. The shooting happened at El Rey grocery store along Cesar Chavez Drive. WISN reports that police say a man came into the store,...
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department recovered a body from the Milwaukee River Saturday morning near Fratney and Commerce streets. On Thursday, The Milwaukee Fire Department told 12 News that two people told them they saw a man struggling in the river near the area where the body was found.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are asking people to think about their actions after another replica gun was found during an incident at a parking ramp. According to the Green Bay Police Department, on July 7 around 11 p.m., officers came across a man in a vehicle at the River Ramp parking ramp. The man was taken into custody for suspected drug possession.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The 22-year-old Sheboygan man allegedly responsible for shooting a 40-year-old man on July 4th has been taken into custody several days after the incident. The Sheboygan Police Department announced Saturday that 22-year-old Lemarr Washington Jr. turned himself in. Police had been searching for Washington for...
