Just one day after Target launched an early and expanded back-to-school promotion and Walmart has matched its rival’s offer with a student-linked sales campaign of its own. In a blog post written Thursday (July 7) by the head of Walmart’s U.S. hardlines business, the retailer presented shoppers with a 6-point check list and a wide-ranging array of products including traditional school supplies, such as backpacks and pencils, as well as electronics, apparel, footwear and home furnishings — all with a bias towards value that reflects the current economic climate.

