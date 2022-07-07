Monroe County food pantry looking for volunteers

Amongst all the festivals that make their way to the Poconos, one that might be particularly eye-catching to some is the Pocono Canna Fest. Hosted by CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will take place July 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and July 31st from 10 am to 4 pm at 570 Fairground Road, Gilbert, PA 18331. According to CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will be their largest event to date. Consisting of four medical marijuana dispensaries, three headliner bands, free special events including goat yoga, live glass blowing with custom pipes, a Reiki sound bath, and more. CannaMedShows has over 150 nationwide and exclusive vendors and offers on-site medical marijuana certifications at all of their venues. The Pocono Canna Fest will offer on-site camping and is pet friendly.

GILBERT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO