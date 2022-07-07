ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County food pantry looking for volunteers

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

www.wnep.com

WBRE

Some Luzerne County residents have no water

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Residents of a Luzerne County housing development said they have had no water, or low water pressure, for the past day or so. They said they are not getting answers from the property owner as to why there are water issues. Residents of Laurel Run Estates reached out to the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Magnificent Gardens of Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — The owners of eight “magnificent gardens in full bloom” in Wayne County welcome visitors on a self-guided tour for charity. One of the three gardens featured on Home and Backyard is a beautiful tiered garden loaded with colorful perennials, lush boarders, hard scape elements and lovely meandering paths filled with plants.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Monroe County, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A warehouse plan just beyond Palmer’s border poses major problems for township | Opinion

A 45-foot-tall warehouse is being proposed in Bethlehem Township, immediately adjacent to Palmer Township’s border along Newton Street, and will adversely impact Meadow and Crestview avenues. With the proposed structure and adjacent roadway and loading/parking areas, water runoff onto Palmer’s residential streets and stormwater system will have a massive negative impact, not only on the above-mentioned streets, but the township’s public pool immediately north of this impacted area.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Monday night in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Monday night, weather permitting, in parts of Independence Township, and Allamuchy Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Monday, July 11 with an alternate...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

I-Team: Pothole problems getting solved in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Work is ramping up to fix potholes at a local shopping mall. It comes after shoppers reached out to the I-Team for help. They claim their concerns and complaints fell on deaf ears with the owner of the property. Who would think that people would get so excited about a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

People still worried about new Easton apartment building

EASTON, PA. - A controversial apartment building project that city council opposed last year has been revised by the developers and is once again under consideration in Easton. Back in October, city council turned away plans by ANR Development to build a five-story building at 34 and 42 South Sixth...
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Tunnels to Towers Mobile Exhibit in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit made the journey to the Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Pittston Township Friday. The exhibit will be open to the public Saturday and Sunday. On Friday night, area police escorted the exhibit from Susquehanna Brewing Company to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Cannabis Festival to Come to The Poconos

Amongst all the festivals that make their way to the Poconos, one that might be particularly eye-catching to some is the Pocono Canna Fest. Hosted by CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will take place July 30th from 10 am to 6 pm and July 31st from 10 am to 4 pm at 570 Fairground Road, Gilbert, PA 18331. According to CannaMedShows, the Pocono Canna Fest will be their largest event to date. Consisting of four medical marijuana dispensaries, three headliner bands, free special events including goat yoga, live glass blowing with custom pipes, a Reiki sound bath, and more. CannaMedShows has over 150 nationwide and exclusive vendors and offers on-site medical marijuana certifications at all of their venues. The Pocono Canna Fest will offer on-site camping and is pet friendly.
GILBERT, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County Commissioner in hot water

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Recent controversy has turned into legal action against a Lackawanna County Commissioner. Lackawanna County Commissioner Debi Domenick is being taken to court by the district attorney. According to DA Mark Powell, Domenick got access to hundreds of confidential emails she was not permitted to see an issue that concerns fellow […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT BUILDING: 5007 Freemansburg Ave., Bethlehem Township. A proposed three-story, 26-unit apartment building across from the CVS store near the Freemansburg/Wagner Drive intersection needs a zoning change before...
Washington Examiner

War on churches: Pennsylvania town cracks down on feeding the homeless

A lot of powerful people in this country think it’s really important to put religion in its place. They reduce the free exercise of religion to the freedom of worship, and they argue that faith should be strictly private. They also believe that a church building must be exclusively for worship and not for any of the other aspects of people living out their faith.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Doug Mastriano campaigns in Luzerne County

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Republican candidate Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop at Leggio’s Italian Restaurant in Luzerne County Saturday night. Mastriano is running against democrat Josh Shapiro for governor of Pennsylvania. It may be July, but both candidates have been busy drumming up voter support ahead of the November general election. Republican gubernatorial candidate […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

