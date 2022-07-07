ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Senators acquire Alex DeBrincat from Blackhawks

Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa Senators acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday in exchange for three draft picks, including the seventh overall selection of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Blackhawks also will receive the Senators' second-round pick of the 2022 NHL Draft and a third-round selection in the...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

DRAFT: What the Experts are Saying About Blackhawks Selections

Get to know some of the newest Blackhawks and what they can bring to the organization in coming years. As the 2022 NHL Draft comes to a close in Montreal, it's time to slow things down and take a look at the acquisitions made by the Blackhawks in their top selection spots.
NHL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks’ DeBrincat Trade Is an Epic Fail for the Franchise

The Chicago Blackhawks did it. After weeks of speculation that star forward Alex DeBrincat would be traded, the Blackhawks dealt him to the Ottawa Senators for three draft picks: the seventh-overall pick and a second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, and a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The move came together hours before the NHL Draft was expected to start on July 7. There is no sense in mincing words about this trade other than it was an epic fail by general manager Kyle Davidson. Here’s how the trade breaks down for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

DRAFT: Blackhawks Close Out Draft with James, Juntorp and Tohila Picks

Chicago also acquires rights to forward Liam Gorman from Pittsburgh on Day 2 of 2022 NHL Draft. Closing out the 2022 NHL Draft, the Blackhawks made their final three picks of the week in rounds six and seven on Friday, selecting forward Dominic James at No. 173 overall, winger Nils Juntorp at No. 188 overall and Riku Tohila at No. 199 overall.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Ottawa, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Davidson, DeBrincat, Dach, Mrázek

Simply stated, the NHL Entry Draft offers an unbridled amount of optimism and opportunity. Current contenders step out of the spotlight and it’s those with the most to gain who inevitably write all the hottest headlines. This year’s event was no different, as the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks made sure to reinforce their relevance.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Tony DeAngelo bares true feelings about staying in Carolina before controversial trade to Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes made the decision to ship defenseman Tony DeAngelo to the Philadelphia Flyers last Thursday, and that hasn’t been sitting well with Philly sports fans, mainly because of the blueliner image off-the-ice. Nevertheless, DeAngelo is now part of the Flyers, who also got a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft along with him in a package that had Philly also sending three picks to the Hurricanes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Dorion
Person
Alex Debrincat
Yardbarker

Blues Positioning Themselves to Acquire Matthew Tkachuk

While all eyes are on what decision Johnny Gaudreau will make in free agency, Nick Kypreos and Doug MacLean said people may be focused on the wrong Calgary Flames player. They think the bigger focus should be on Matthew Tkachuk. While speaking about the NHL Draft and the fallout that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Bruins GM delivers strong statement on Pastrnak contract situation

Just over a month ago, a source close to David Pastrnak told The Athletic's Fluto Shinzawa there's "no chance" the Bruins star remains in Boston with Don Sweeney as general manager. Sweeney has very different plans, it appears. The Bruins GM said Friday he wants to make Pastrnak a "lifelong...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Make Bold Moves on Day 1 of 2022 Draft

Day 1 of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft is in the books, and it was an interesting one, especially for Montreal Canadiens fans. General manager Kent Hughes continues to take big strides to rebuild his team and isn’t afraid to do what he thinks he must to achieve that.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings acquire netminder Ville Husso from Blues

The Detroit Red Wings decided to take a crack at signing Ville Husso before he hits the open market, acquiring the goaltender from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a third-round pick in the draft. Though the team has not yet announced a contract extension, Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest tweets that the two sides agreed to a three-year deal with an average annual value of $4.75M.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

CAM TALBOT REPORTEDLY NOT TOO PLEASED WITH THE MINNESOTA WILD

It seems some hurt feelings are being made worse in Minnesota. The Wild announced on Thursday that the team had signed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury for another two seasons, and the team's number one netminder from last season is apparently not too pleased. Cam Talbot played 49 games for the Wild...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Flurry of trades, signings expected before NHL free agency

While Julien BriseBois knows exactly how confident he is about the possibility of re-signing playoff performer Ondrej Palat and veteran defenseman Jan Rutta, he’s not saying. “Still working on that,” the two-time Stanley Cup-winning general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning said. “Too early to tell.” He’s also right that it’s too early to tell exactly what NHL free agency will look like when it begins Wednesday. Colorado, which beat Tampa Bay in the Cup Final, is looking to sign postseason standout Valeri Nichushkin among a group of potential free agents, and others such as Calgary MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau, Pittsburgh center Evgeni Malkin and Florida trade deadline pickup Claude Giroux could all get new deals to stay rather than hitting the open market. A big star re-upping with his team has already happened a couple of times: the Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang for six years and the Nashville Predators signed high-scoring winger Filip Forsberg for eight. Teams have until midnight EDT Tuesday — 12 hours before free agency begins — to get the maximum benefit of signing players for eight years, after which they can only get up to seven.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy