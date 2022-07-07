Harry Scholten

David Lee Struckman-Johnson, 73, of Vermillion, SD died as the result of a car accident near Pickstown, SD on July 5, 2022. David was born on October 7, 1948, in Elgin, IL to Robert V. and Margaret Powell Struckman. David graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin in 1966. He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology in 1970 and from the University of South Dakota with a PhD in Human Factors Psychology in 1973. He was affiliated with the University of South Dakota his entire career, beginning as a research associate and graduate student in human factors psychology in 1972, a research associate professor of psychology in 1979, a joint professor of psychology and computer science in 1982, and as a professor of computer science in 1997. David served as interim chair of computer science in 2011, and as chair from 2012 -2014, when he retired. David was declared professor emeritus upon his retirement.

