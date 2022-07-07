ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Harry Scholten

Vermillion Plain Talk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Lynn Scholten, 79, of Vermillion, SD, passed away peacefully in his home on June 7th, 2022. Harry was born October 30th, 1942 in Vermillion, SD to Viola (Groen) and Leonard Scholten. A beloved only child, Harry was fortunate to have grown up with his cousins, Mary and Bill Ekman, who...

David Struckman-Johnson

David Lee Struckman-Johnson, 73, of Vermillion, SD died as the result of a car accident near Pickstown, SD on July 5, 2022. David was born on October 7, 1948, in Elgin, IL to Robert V. and Margaret Powell Struckman. David graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin in 1966. He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology in 1970 and from the University of South Dakota with a PhD in Human Factors Psychology in 1973. He was affiliated with the University of South Dakota his entire career, beginning as a research associate and graduate student in human factors psychology in 1972, a research associate professor of psychology in 1979, a joint professor of psychology and computer science in 1982, and as a professor of computer science in 1997. David served as interim chair of computer science in 2011, and as chair from 2012 -2014, when he retired. David was declared professor emeritus upon his retirement.
UPDATED JULY 10: Vermillion Man Dies In Traffic Accident

Former students of David Struckman-Johnson began sharing the sad news earlier this week that the retired University of South Dakota professor died in an automobile accident. An obituary received by the Plain Talk confirms that Struckman-Johnson, 73, died in a two-vehicle accident July 5 near Pickstown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
USD Officials Mulling Expanded Alcohol Sales On Campus

VERMILLION — University of South Dakota officials expect to know more in July about any plans for expanding alcohol sales at campus events. During its June board meeting, the South Dakota Board of Regents (SDBOR) unanimously approved an expanded alcohol sales policy for South Dakota public universities. The board met last week on the USD campus.
MBB: Coyotes Set To Play In Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The South Dakota men’s basketball team is set to compete in the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off down in Fort Myers, Florida. Dates for the tournament are scheduled for November 22 and 23 from Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College.
‘Sound Of Music’ Opens Friday At Vermillion High School

“The Sound of Music” will be performed July 8-11 at the Vermillion High School Thomas H. Craig Performing Arts Center. The musical has been an iconic part of American culture since the musical hit the big screens in 1965, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer. Show times are 7...
16U Baseball: Tyndall 9, Vermillion 7

VERMILLION — Steven Neth recorded two hits and three RBI and Tyndall scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Vermillion 9-7 in a 16U youth baseball game Friday evening in Vermillion. Wesley Kaul added two RBI and Landon Schmidt got the win in relief for...
Mother Nature Testing Fire Department With Dry Weather

COVID-19 was at the top when it came to challenges that the Vermillion Fire EMS Department and the Vermillion Rural Fire Department, Inc. had to face in 2020 and 2021. This year, Mother Nature is testing the departments in a new way: with a drought. “Wildland firefighting has become big...
