Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market will return to WestWorld in Scottsdale over the weekend of September 16-18, 2022. The semi-annual shopping experience has a reputation for featuring quality vendors selling one-of-a-kind items and inspiring design, and continues to be a popular attraction for shopping enthusiasts across the Southwest. Attendees can shop all things vintage, local and handmade in a space of over 120,000 square feet filled with 150+ small businesses from across the country offering a vast selection of clothing, jewelry, furniture, vintage , decor and much more. Other highlights of the Market will include food trucks and live music.

