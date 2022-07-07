ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's Deputy Pleads Not Guilty to Assaulting Woman, Lying in Report

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy pleaded not guilty Thursday to assaulting a woman while on duty and falsifying a report about the encounter.

Konrad Thieme, 37, was charged in May with two felony counts of assault under color of authority and one felony count of making false statements in a report.

Thieme and two other deputies responded to a disturbance call April 10, 2021, in the 9300 block of Cima de Lago Street in Chatsworth, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

While there, Thieme allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old woman who was unarmed, according to the District Attorney's Office.

No details were released about what led to the alleged assault.

Thieme allegedly later falsified a report about what had occurred, noting that at least a portion of the encounter was captured on body-worn camera video, according to the District Attorney's Office.

According to the sheriff's department, Thieme has been relieved of peace-officer powers while the case is pending.

