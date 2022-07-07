Seahawks 90-Man Roster Rundown: Bryan Mone

Fresh off a two-year, $12 million extension, Mone will look to reward Seattle’s faith in him by anchoring the middle of the defensive line in Clint Hurtt’s new 3-4 defense.

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs wrapped up across the country, NFL training camps will begin around the NFL in less than a month’s time. To celebrate the new incoming season, the All Seahawks staff will be breaking down the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2022 campaign.

Bryan Mone, Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 345 pounds

2021 Stats: 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble

Following in the footsteps of fellow defensive tackle Poona Ford a year prior, Bryan Mone joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2019. He bounced around between the active roster and the practice squad in his first season, appearing in four regular season games. Mone has slowly earned a larger role in the rotation and had his most productive season last year showing a bit of pass rush ability to go along with his staunch run defense. As a nose tackle in the 3-4 defense, he will be tasked with taking on double teams to keep blockers away from inside linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton.

Best Case Scenario: While sharing reps at nose tackle with Al Woods, Mone proves to be an immovable object in the middle of the defensive line and helps the Seahawks to a top five finish in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards per carry allowed in 2022. He also contributes 2.0 sacks to double his career total.

Worst Case Scenario: Woods continues to be an underrated force at nose tackle for the Seahawks, reducing Mone’s playing time in 2022. In addition, his unfortunate trend of missing games with injury continues, as he’s only active for 12 regular season games.

What to Expect in 2022: Defensive tackles, particularly run-stuffing nose tackles, can be unsung heroes of the defensive line. They eat up blockers while others around them rack up stats. Mone’s girth and strength allow him to stack up opposing linemen and clog up running lanes while surprising with his pass rush at times. He will probably share reps with Woods at nose tackle for the Seahawks in 2022. Given the demands on the position and Woods’ age, there should be plenty of opportunities for Mone to continue his ascent as the newest undrafted free agent defensive tackle success story for the Seahawks. Like Poona Ford, the Seahawks also showed their confidence in him by locking him up through 2024 at around $13.8 million total with incentives. The Seahawks clearly see Mone as an important piece in the middle of their defensive line for the foreseeable future.

Previous Seahawks 90-Man Roster Profiles

