Princeton legion wins 3 of 4 to head into break

Before heading into the Fourth of July break for the Princeton Legion baseball team, four contests stood in the way of some much needed time off for the Tigers. Princeton first hosted Cambridge-Isanti for two on June 28 followed by traveling to St. Francis two days later for another pair of contests.

The Tigers fought to a 3-1 record in the four contests, sweeping Cambridge via 7-4 and 12-4 margins, followed by a walk-off 9-8 loss to open against the Saints before bouncing back with a 7-2 six inning victory to enter into the break.

Princeton used the long ball to get past the Bluejackets in the first of the double dips, said coach Troy Kinney.

“We haven’t hit many of them but we hit two big ones that night,” he said, as Eli Christopher and Eli Gibbs both powered the offense.

Game one had Eli Christopher as the culprit going yard.

After loading the bases in the first inning, Christopher stepped up to the plate, unloading a pitch for the grand slam and 4-0 lead.

Princeton starter Daniel Minks handled the rest on the mound.

Staked to the lead, Minks went the distance, picking up the complete game victory.

“He threw strikes and let the fielders make plays and the fact that he went seven innings was nice too,” said Kinney.

It was Gibbs' turn to spark the offense back as the two teams returned for game two. Hitting a three-run bomb, Gibbs gave all the momentum to Princeton, coasting the Tigers to the triumph.

Lane Olson wrapped the win for Princeton in his six innings while Cam Jensen sealed the victory in his one inning of relief.

The Tigers then readied for St. Francis.

Princeton splits versus Saints

Into the St. Francis double-dip, Princeton was missing some key players, only bringing 10 Tigers.

Despite being shorthanded, Princeton didn’t roll over. Trailing 8-6 into the final inning, the Tigers used a rally to tie the game, heading to the bottom of the seventh tied at 8-8. However, the Saints immediately answered by scraping a run across in via a two out single to hand Princeton the walk-off loss.

The Tigers didn’t dwell long on the defeat, bouncing back in the second game, savaging a split.

Zach Schroeder earned the win on the mound after his five strong innings before Ryan Krone finished the game on the mound.

Leading 7-2 into the bottom of the sixth, with runners on, the game was called due to the field’s sprinklers being unable to be shut off.

“We sat there and watched them for about 15 minutes before the umpires decided to call the game,” said Kinney on the odd ending.

Offensively, Olson paced the team with a multi-hit game along with an RBI while Schroder and Adam Johaneson each knocked in some Tigers in the victory.

The win sent Princeton into the break at 16-3.

Now embarking on a 12-day layoff, the Tigers will next return to action on July 12.