ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Swimmers get sick after Cohasset pool opens without final inspection permits

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

COHASSET - Four young people got sick after swimming in a Cohasset pool that opened without finalizing its inspection permits, the town manager said Thursday.

"On 07/06/2022 the Cohasset Swim Center opened to the public without their finalized building or pool health inspection permits," town manager Christopher Senior said in a statement. "Prior to the premature opening, the Cohasset Health Department learned that a broken pipe caused half the water to leak from the largest pool in the complex, resulting in a chemical imbalance."

The pool opened before the water could be balanced and certified by the health department, Senior said, and "four young adults taking part in swim practice reported feeling ill after leaving the water."

The Swim Center had posted to Facebook Tuesday that "our new filtration system makes the water fresh, crystal clear, and perfectly balanced." They also said a morning inspection with the Board of Health "went swimmingly well" and they passed all requirements with "one exception" that they were working with a pool service company to fix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEAWO_0gYCAw1v00
The Cohasset Swim Center on Thursday CBS Boston

The town manager said the broken pipe and chemical imbalance have since been fixed, and the swim center has its pool certification from the health department. A third party will test the water quality five days a week for the next two weeks, "out of an abundance of caution."

Comments / 1

Related
fallriverreporter.com

RIDOH and DEM recommend avoiding contact with multiple bodies of water

The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management are advising people to avoid contact with Lower Melville Pond in Portsmouth and Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park, Providence due to blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) blooms. An advisory associated with the bloom in Upper Melville Pond (as known as Thurston Gray Pond) remains in effect. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Cafeteria at Wareham’s Tobey Hospital Closed for Staff

WAREHAM — The cafeteria at Tobey Hospital in Wareham is now closed for dining due to ongoing labor shortages, although hospital employees are still preparing meals for patients, according to a statement provided to WBSM News by Southcoast Health. The company's two other hospitals, Charlton Memorial in Fall River...
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohasset#Swimming#Sports#Cohasset Four#The Cohasset Swim Center#The Health Department#The Board Of Health
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends to close two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman Beach in South Kingston and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston have high bacteria levels. The Department of Health will continue to monitor...
KINGSTON, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
fallriverreporter.com

Newport man sentenced to prison for crash that led to death of Fall River graduate, Westport woman

A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
NEWPORT, RI
point2homes.com

7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Construction site for senior LGBT-friendly housing in Boston vandalized

BOSTON -- A Hyde Park building being transformed into housing for older LGBTQ residents was vandalized. Violent threats were spray-painted around the construction site overnight. "The words are so hateful and just so unnecessary. And what harm is any of us doing by wanting to live in a school that's being converted to affordable housing?" said Chris Roberts, who lives in the Hyde Park neighborhood. On Sunday night, the community came together to denounce the hateful act. Mayor Michelle Wu was among the crowd. "We are here because the community refused to give up on this project," Wu said. The housing project has been...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State Trooper involved in Stoneham Crash

Stoneham, Mass. — Everyone escaped injury this morning as a vehicle collided with Massachusetts State police K-9 unit in Stoneham. A picture from the scene shows extensive damage to both vehicles. The crash happened at 4:42am Sunday morning as a State Trooper was out attending to another crash on...
STONEHAM, MA
Inquirer and Mirror

Civilian's quick actions saved lives during fire

(July 9, 2022) A civilian’s quick actions helped save lives this morning during the fire that broke out at the Veranda House. Peter Georgantas rushed into the burning building before first responders had arrived, yelling ‘fire’, kicking down doors to make sure people weren’t sleeping in their rooms and even hoisted a ladder to assist people off a first story roof.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Latest COVID variants BA.4 and BA.5 could lead to rise in summertime cases

By: Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV ReporterBOSTON -- Summertime is in full-swing. That means the kids are out of school and people are taking those vacations that always seem to come right on time.According to Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, the Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission, new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down.But some medical experts are concerned that the gatherings could lead to an increase soon, and two of the latest variants, BA.4 and BA.5, could play a significant role in the increase of cases. When it comes to protecting yourself against COVID, Dr. Richard Ellison of UMass Chan Medical School said...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Centre Street in Jamaica Plain closes to car traffic for Open Streets Boston event

BOSTON -- Traffic on Centre Street in Jamaica Plain looked different on Sunday. The neighborhood hosted the first "Open Streets Boston" event of the summer. Car traffic was not allowed on a chunk of Centre Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Instead, the road was converted into a pedestrian festival with food and all sorts of games for kids. "It's a celebration, they've literally created a mile and a half long park that we didn't have before," one attendee said. "We've lived here 30 years and I've never seen it like this," another said. "It's fantastic." The idea behind the event was to...
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

Tuna turn up the volume from Chatham to Stellwagen

Tuna are showing up in big numbers off the end of Cape Cod—particularly smaller tuna, in the 40-60lb range. It’s an exciting moment for fishermen to pick them up on light tackle. Kevin Blinkoff of On the Water joins us to talk about where the fish are and...
CHATHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Weymouth's Odd Pet Vet all about animals and people

WEYMOUTH – For nearly 40 years, the New England Wildlife Center, now with locations in Weymouth and on Cape Cod, has served as both hospital and home to rescued animals.On the day WBZ-TV visited the Weymouth location, the place was buzzing. A pet ferret name Mister Frack was being anesthetized and treated for an adrenal gland problem. A painted turtle was having its cracked shell – struck by a car – repaired with wire. And a snapping turtle was undergoing surgery. In all, more than 50 animals were being treated that day for a variety of ailments.At the center of...
WEYMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Some Massachusetts towns removing fluoride from tap water

CONCORD -- Some Massachusetts towns are now removing fluoride from their tap water.Dr. Douglas Chespak of Varinos Dental Associates says fluoride is one of the biggest fighters against cavities, but a nationwide shortage of the chemical could now impact your drinking water. "Took out four teeth so far today, a lot of those was due to decay," Dr. Chespak told WBZ-TV.Public Works crews in some towns like Concord and Peabody add fluoride to their water supply to prevent tooth decay, but supply chain issues have made finding these chemicals much harder."It's basically an additive that provides, over a long period of...
CONCORD, MA
CBS Boston

Two women diagnosed with ovarian cancer inspire Pan Mass Challenge team

BOSTON -- On a mission to beat ovarian cancer, a veteran of the Pan-Mass Challenge launched a new team this year called Team Ovarian Cancer.Nancy Cantor has spent 16 years raising money for stem cell research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute during the Massachusetts-based bike-a-thon. She is the driving force behind the new squad inspired by her two friends, Mara Castello and Janet Snider, who were both diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sadly, Janet Snider recently passed away."It's a really deadly one," Nancy said. "And it doesn't get diagnosed until really later on in the process. It felt like the right...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
62K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy