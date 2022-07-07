ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators learn more about suspected Highland Park shooter’s plans

By ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– Prosecutors say the suspected gunman at a Fourth of July parade...

The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
Daily Beast

Family of Parade Suspect’s Only Friend: ‘It Blows My Mind’

Michele Rebollar remembers the moment during her son Anthony LaPorte’s funeral when Bobby Crimo—now charged with massacring seven people and wounding two dozen others at a Chicago suburb’s Fourth of July parade—stood up to speak. It was August 2017, and the long-haired, awkward Crimo described how...
The Independent

Highland Park shooting: Robert Crimo’s parents say they had ‘zero’ role in July 4 parade attack

A toddler was orphaned after his father shielded him from semi-automatic gunfire in the Independence Day parade shooting in Illinois. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC that Kevin McCarthy had laid across his two-year-old son Aiden to protect him from gunfire during Monday’s mass shooting.Ms Rotering said the image of Aiden, who also lost mother Irina, would “haunt” her for the rest of her life. On Wednesday, Robert Crimo was denied bail after he made his first court appearance on Wednesday on seven charges of first-degree murder.Prosecutors told the judge the 21-year-old made a “voluntary statement confessing to...
