ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Consumer News: Red hot job market appears to be cooling off, less South Carolinians apply for unemployment insurance benefits last week and more

By ABC Columbia Site Staff, ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The job market doesn’t appear to be cooling off as we continue through the summer. The Labor Department says employers had about 11 million job openings in April. That’s about half a million less than it was in March, when it hit an all time high. When...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Survey: 86K quit jobs but more than 100K hired again in South Carolina in April

(The Center Square) — New federal data shows that an estimated 86,000 South Carolina residents quit their jobs in both April and March of this year. The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey also showed, however, that 113,000 new workers were hired in April, making it 11 straight months that South Carolina has seen more than 100,000 workers hired in the state.
ECONOMY
WRDW-TV

Dangerous and invasive tick raises alarm in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina public health and livestock officials have identified a large population of Asian longhorned ticks infesting a pasture at a cattle farm in York County. This invasive species of tick is not commonly found in the United States, and bites from these ticks have caused...
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Business
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

DMV to host first Real ID roadshow in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is partnering with Spartanburg County to host its first Real ID roadshow. The event will take place July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive. The roadshow will provide a mobile DMV for those who don’t want to wait in long lines.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

See the highest-earning counties in South Carolina

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....
POLITICS
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman hit by beach umbrella sues Isle of Palms resort

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A woman has sued a South Carolina resort saying she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella and needed “extensive” surgery. According to documents filed in Charleston County, Berenice Kelly was sitting in a beach chair near the Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms in June 2021 when she was hit in the face by a beach umbrella. The documents said Kelly’s face and nose were “shattered and required extensive repair sugary.”
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gio Benitez
WLOS.com

SC becomes 15th state to require personal finance course for high school graduates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina is now the 15th state to guarantee every high school student will take a personal finance course prior to graduation. The change was directed by lawmakers through a provision in the 2022-2023 state budget and the South Carolina Dept. of Education has been asked to develop regulations to add a half-credit course in personal finance to the required course for graduation, according to a release.
EDUCATION
FOX Carolina

Ride to End Alzheimer's travels across South Carolina

The Skylaticspromo Indie Music Festival starts at 11 a.m. in Williamston’s Mineral Springs Park. Food Truck Friday: Obey The Crave serves up Cuban coffee, cookies. Michaelangelo Vivar, owner of Obey The Crave food truck, talks about serving up Cuban coffee and cookies in the Upstate. Body found in Pickens...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolinians#U S Economy#Consumer News#Abc Columbia#The Labor Department#Abc News#Flying
abccolumbia.com

DHEC: 11,844 new COVID-19 cases, five additional virus related deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is releasing its weekly data from June 26-July 2. The health agency says a total of 11,844 COVID-19 cases were reported in the seven-day period, averaging more than 1,600 new cases each day. That’s nearly 1,200 more new cases than reported the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLTX.com

Sea turtle baby boom on SC coast is 'encouraging for this protected species'

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — Sea turtle hatching season started recently on the South Carolina coast and this year's nest numbers are exciting. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources reported that at the halfway mark for this hatching season over 5,600 turtle nests have already been counted. The count for this year has already surpassed the total number of nests counted last year. It is lower than 2019, which stands as a record year with a minimum of nearly 8,800 nests, but hopes are high for the turtles' future.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily Beast

Man Missing for Two Months Fell Into Industrial Shredder, South Carolina Coroner Finds

A man who went missing fell into a shredder at a recycling plant where he worked, a South Carolina coroner has determined. Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon vanished from the plant in early May, prompting his family to issue pleas on social media and local TV for information on his whereabouts. After multiple inspections of the plastic shredder at Industrial Recycling and Recovery Inc., a search involving a cadaver dog found dried blood. DNA tests revealed that the material matched Gordon’s parents. “What we have tested and was positive came from under a support under the conveyor belt just after the plastic shredding machine,” Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger concluded. He said sheriff’s deputies were told that around 30 tons of plastic “had been processed between the time Gordon was noticed missing and when the first investigator arrived to inspect the machine.”
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
blufftontoday.com

Fetal heartbeat law leaves South Carolina doctors in dangerous limbo

South Carolina's Fetal Heartbeat Law, which went into effect after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, has brought on a long list of unanswered questions about scenarios and legal circumstances surrounding women's healthcare, state OB-GYNs say. “The question that comes in is how sick is sick...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy