ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple agencies are working to save a potential drowning victim on the northern end of the North Topsail beach. Onslow County Emergency Services director Norman Bryson told WITN that a 39-year-old man went out into the water to help a younger child that was struggling to swim. The man was able to bring the child back to safety, but then began struggling himself.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO