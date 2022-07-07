ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kazuki Takahashi, 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator, Found Dead at 60

By Miguel A. Melendez‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKazuki Takahashi, who earned global prominence as the creator of the Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise, was found dead Wednesday in Japan. He was 60. According to Japan's public broadcaster, NHK, Takahashi's body was found floating off the coast of Nago City in southern Japan's Okinawa, wearing snorkeling equipment. The Coast Guard is currently...

