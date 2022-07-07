ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake man sentenced to 18 months in prison for firearm trafficking

WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt documents show that Kevin Staton,...

www.wavy.com

WAVY News 10

Man sentenced to 29 years in fatal shooting at Suffolk motel

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 29 years behind bards after pleading guilty to a shooting that left one man dead inside a Suffolk motel in 2021. Dominique Steward pleaded guilty in April to killing James Golden, 58, in a hotel room at the Regal Inn Motel in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

NPD investigating E. Ocean View Ave. homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened at 2701 E. Ocean View Avenue Saturday night. The department responded to a call that came in just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

Man killed in late night Norfolk shooting, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night. According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, located at 2701 E. Ocean View Avenue, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Four charged in June murder

Four individuals were taken into custody on Thursday for their alleged roles in the murder of a Chowan County woman. Siete Tyhee Lee Baker, age 24 of Sunbury, and Madendrick Amondez Smith, age 24 of Tyner, stand charged with felony murder. Two women were also arrested: Grace Marie Carter, age...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Person shot on 37th Street in Norfolk

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 37th Street. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/person-shot-on-37th-street-in-norfolk/
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Hampton man sentenced for COVID-19 loan fraud

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man was sentenced to 27 months in prison for falsely applying for loans intended for COVID-19 relief to small businesses, according to the Dept. of Justice. According to a press release from the DOJ, 44-year-old Marlon McKnight falsely applied for four loans administered by...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Hampton man arrested after deadly shooting on J Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested early Friday morning after a shooting on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News left another man dead Tuesday. Adrian Demetrice Williams, 38, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, failure to appear on a misdemeanor offense, contempt of court (disobeying the process) and conspiracy to commit a felony.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

High speed chase results in capture of shooter

An hour-long police pursuit that began in Sussex County on June 30 and led to the capture of two shooting suspects is believed to be connected to a fire which totally destroyed a Mobil home in Stony Creek last Wednesday, as Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Stewart Hudson revealed in an exclusive interview.
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Man accused of killing French bulldogs in Currituck

Christopher Ryan Riedel, of 128 Mack Jones Road, was arrested and charged on Thursday, Currituck County officials announced. https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/man-accused-of-killing-french-bulldogs-in-currituck/
CURRITUCK, NC

