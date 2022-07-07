Chesapeake man sentenced to 18 months in prison for firearm trafficking

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 29 years behind bards after pleading guilty to a shooting that left one man dead inside a Suffolk motel in 2021. Dominique Steward pleaded guilty in April to killing James Golden, 58, in a hotel room at the Regal Inn Motel in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard.
CHOWAN Co., N.C. - Four people are behind bars in connection with a June 2022 homicide that left one woman dead in Chowan County. According to the Gates County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the investigation, Edenton woman Lakita Morring was shot to death near Greenhall Road just after midnight on June 28, 2022.
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department said it is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened at 2701 E. Ocean View Avenue Saturday night. The department responded to a call that came in just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Earl Royster, the man charged with shooting several people, including a teenage girl, outside of West Beach Tavern, made an appearance in Virginia Beach criminal court Friday. Royster faces three counts of malicious assault and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 38-year-old Hampton man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Tuesday homicide in Newport News. According to the Newport News Police Department, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Blvd around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night. According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 11:40 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, located at 2701 E. Ocean View Avenue, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Four individuals were taken into custody on Thursday for their alleged roles in the murder of a Chowan County woman. Siete Tyhee Lee Baker, age 24 of Sunbury, and Madendrick Amondez Smith, age 24 of Tyner, stand charged with felony murder. Two women were also arrested: Grace Marie Carter, age...
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Court documents have revealed new information after Gloucester County Sheriff’s deputies said a man admitted to killing his wife. Investigators said Tony Norton shot and killed his wife inside their home on Burke View Drive. According to court documents, Norton’s stepson called 911, around 6...
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a person with a gunshot wound walked into a Norfolk hospital. According to dispatch, the victim walked into Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at 12:39 a.m. after being shot in the 900 block of Spaulding Drive. The extent of the victims injuries...
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton man was sentenced to 27 months in prison for falsely applying for loans intended for COVID-19 relief to small businesses, according to the Dept. of Justice. According to a press release from the DOJ, 44-year-old Marlon McKnight falsely applied for four loans administered by...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Hampton man was arrested early Friday morning after a shooting on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News left another man dead Tuesday. Adrian Demetrice Williams, 38, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery, possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon, failure to appear on a misdemeanor offense, contempt of court (disobeying the process) and conspiracy to commit a felony.
An hour-long police pursuit that began in Sussex County on June 30 and led to the capture of two shooting suspects is believed to be connected to a fire which totally destroyed a Mobil home in Stony Creek last Wednesday, as Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Stewart Hudson revealed in an exclusive interview.
Christopher Ryan Riedel, of 128 Mack Jones Road, was arrested and charged on Thursday, Currituck County officials announced. https://www.wavy.com/news/north-carolina/man-accused-of-killing-french-bulldogs-in-currituck/
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A community is mourning after police said a U.S. Navy chief petty officer got into a fight, then was fatally injured in what is believed to be an intentional crash. Friday, Tyler Murphy’s organs were donated while friends and family gathered at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital....
