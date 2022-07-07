Chesapeake man sentenced to 18 months in prison for firearm trafficking

CHOWAN Co., N.C. - Four people are behind bars in connection with a June 2022 homicide that left one woman dead in Chowan County. According to the Gates County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the investigation, Edenton woman Lakita Morring was shot to death near Greenhall Road just after midnight on June 28, 2022.

CHOWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO