Where Tanner McKee ranks on On3's NFL big board

Tanner McKee is going into the 2022 season with major NFL buzz

While many outlets such as Athlon and databases such as ESPN's FPI are predicting another down year for Stanford, there is some optimism surrounding the skillset of Cardinal signal caller, Tanner McKee.

The now junior is looking to prove the doubters wrong, turn around the struggling program, and maybe even boost his draft stock in the process. When it comes to this next NFL Draft class, there are currently only two solidified quarterbacks in Alabama's Bryce Young and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud.

This gives room for players like McKee, Kentucky's Will Levis, and Miami's Tyler Van Dyke to battle it out for the QB3 spot in the draft class.

As it stands right now, many outlets like On3 are giving McKee the nod as QB3 in the class, as they ranked him as their No. 17 overall prospect on their preseason top 50 big board for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The aforementioned Young and Stroud came in as the No. 1 and No. 3 prospects, with Levis bringing up the rear for the quarterbacks, being ranked as the No. 48 prospect.

McKee is looking to build off his first season as the starter that saw him throw for over 2,300 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.