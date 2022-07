A beautiful summer's day is a perfect opportunity to step back and think about how lucky we are to be alive. That feeling may ring true for some more than others. Take, for example, the driver of a car who was driving along Route 20 in North Kingsville, Ohio last week. His compact car, a Honda Civic, left the roadway at a high rate of speed. The car hit a mound of grass and dirt and became airborne. The car twisted sideways in mid-air. It then slammed into a utility pole.

NORTH KINGSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO