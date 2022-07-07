ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

DeSoto County Tax Roll presented to Board of Supervisors

DeSoto Times Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeSoto County Tax Assessor Jeff Fitch presented the preliminary 2022 Tax Roll to the Board of Supervisors on July 5, 2022. DeSoto County Supervisors previously voted to keep its millage rates the same. Property owners who made...

DeSoto Times Today

Southaven Alderman a big proponent of neighborhood parks

Neighborhood parks will always have a special place in William Jerome’s heart. He fell in love with his wife, Patti, at Phillip Leach Rotary Park in Southaven. His son, Patrick, learned to ride his bike at Central Park and became a civil engineer as a result of watching the large earth moving equipment at work when the park was being constructed.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Treasurer returns $50 million in unclaimed money

Treasurer David McRae announced the State Treasury has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed cash and stock to Mississippi since he took office in 2020. About one in 10 people have unclaimed money, which is free to search for and claim at Treasury.MS.gov. “Rarely is an elected official in...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

County Clerk’s office employee indicted on misconduct charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has been indicted on a misconduct charge. Erica Askew, 38, has been charged with one count of official misconduct. Witnesses said law enforcement showed up Thursday afternoon at the Shelby County Clerk’s office location on Mullins Station to arrest Askew. According to the Shelby […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

A closer look at the Shelby County Clerk’s race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been in the headlines lately for her office’s handling of the new license plate rollout. Halbert is up for re-election this August, and is facing two contenders for the job: Independent candidate Harold C. Smith and Republican Jeff Jacobs.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica tenant is on month 4 without AC

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Lachad Jackson has been a resident at Bankston Arms Apartments in Tunica, MS, paying his rent at the beginning of each month, he says. During the summer, he says the air conditioning always goes out, but it’s typically fixed within a reasonable time. This year,...
TUNICA, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk’s Office discontinues lines after next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Clerk’s Office says they’re working hard to reduce long lines and wait times for customers. Although there were lines at the Shelby County Clerk’s office locations Wednesday, not all of them were experiencing long wait times. Over in Raleigh, as...
desotocountynews.com

Pump prices falling in county, country

Drivers may still be grumbling and remembering the days not all that long ago when gas was $2 a gallon, but prices at the pump have actually been going down. Average gasoline prices across the country are at least $1.50 more than at this time last year, but Friday it was reported from the American Automobile Association (AAA) that average prices had the largest one-day drop in prices in 15 years.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Kait 8

Mud Island River Park conditions spark controversy, clean-up effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In the four decades and three days since its glorious opening day on July 4, 1982, Mud Island River Park has struggled mightily. The city has done bare-bones maintenance, and it shows. But now, Memphis River Parks Partnership and the City Council are working to envision...
MEMPHIS, TN
panolian.com

Batesville FD Log 6/28-7/4

12:41 a.m. – MLK Dr., 35 year old female with difficulty breathing. 12:59 p.m. – Perkins Lane, male subject parked in front of residence, advises he took too much medication, Lifeguard also en route. 1:52 p.m. – Timber Ridge Apts., Tubbs Rd., 51 year old female with high...
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Three arrested after Union County chase

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people were arrested following a high-speed chase that began Wednesday, July 6 in Union County. The chase made its way into Tupelo before ending back in Union County. Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the chase began on Interstate 22 when a deputy came...
UNION COUNTY, MS
WREG

University of Mississippi student goes missing

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi has issued a Missing Student Alert after a student has been missing since July 8. Jimmie Lee, 20, was seen around 5:58 a.m. Friday leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi. Lee is a black male and was last seen driving a...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

Ex-postal worker sentenced 5 years for stabbing boss

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Southaven woman was sentenced on Thursday to five years and three months in prison for the 2021 stabbing of a Hernando Postmaster. According to court documents, Tamekia Scott, 36, was a U.S. Postal employee when she assaulted the Postmaster by stabbing her with a screwdriver. The incident took place on July 13, 2021.
HERNANDO, MS
Covington Leader

Covington police are investigating a homicide on Stevens Avenue

Covington police are looking for help from the public in solving a murder that took place Saturday night. They announced a shooting had taken place on Stevens Avenue, which is in the northern part of the city often called “the sub.”. No details about the murder, including the identities...
COVINGTON, TN
