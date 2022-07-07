DeSoto County Tax Roll presented to Board of Supervisors

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Tippah; Union The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Union County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Benton County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 358 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Blue Mountain, or 14 miles northwest of New Albany, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Albany, Blue Mountain, Keownville, Etta, Pinedale, Hickory Flat, Potts Camp, Myrtle, Shari, Poolville, Graham, Old Myrtle, Pumpkin Center, Baker, Bethel, Smalco, Glenfield, Cotton Plant, Union Hill and Winborn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0