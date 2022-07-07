ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Toyota Material Handling adds Pennsylvania dealership

By Alex Brown
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbus-based Toyota Material Handling on Thursday announced its acquisition of Pennsylvania-based forklift dealership PennWest Toyota Lift. While financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed, TMH says the dealership will continue to...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Indiana companies chosen in Walmart Open Call

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana-based businesses are among more than 330 from throughout the country chosen to sell their products on Walmart store shelves. Turf Titan Brands in Fort Wayne and BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery in Noblesville each received a “golden ticket” after pitching their products last week during Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call event. This year’s Open Call had more than 13,000 products registered with 1,110 businesses chosen as finalists to make pitches.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
NEW CASTLE, IN
sunny95.com

Remains found in Indiana in 2003 those of Columbus man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A body found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified as that of a Columbus man. Daniel Diaz was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near I-70. He died from a...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, IN
Business
City
Mount Pleasant, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Columbus, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Indiana Business
City
Columbus, PA
City
Mount Pleasant, IN
City
Erie, PA
Indiana Daily Student

Cook Medical sued for allegedly charging excessive fees to 401k plans

Bloomington-based Cook Medical, which manufactures and sells medical devices to physicians, is being sued for allegedly charging unreasonable and excessive fees to its employees’ 401k plans. The lawsuit seeks full reimbursement of employee losses, according to Indiana Public Media. Former employee Drew Mataya filed a class action lawsuit with...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
mymixfm.com

This is the best cheesecake in Indiana, according to Yelpers

The Empire State may be known for its creamy cheesecake, but Indiana also has some cheesecake worth celebrating. Yelp has named the cheesecake at Tinker Street (402 E. 16th Street) in Indianapolis as the best in the Hoosier State. Tinker Street has a seasonal, everchanging dessert menu — so it’s...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Scottsburg man drowns while fishing with son on Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ind. — A 37-year-old man from Scottsburg drowned in a private pond in Lexington after authorities say he and his son’s fishing boat flipped into the water. Indiana DNR Conservation Officers have launched an investigation into the death of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg, Indiana, after his body was recovered around 7:10 a.m. Sunday from a private pond.
LEXINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dealership#Vehicles#Toyota Material Handling#Tmh
Inside Indiana Business

CapinCrouse names three partners

CapinCrouse LLP, a national full-service CPA and consulting firm devoted to serving nonprofit organizations, has named Daren Daiga, Chris Purnell and Logan Sharrett partners. Daiga has devoted her career to working with nonprofit organizations. She joined CapinCrouse in 2013 and was previously senior manager. She is based in the firm’s Indianapolis office and serves clients nationwide as part of the firm’s Tax team. As a certified public accountant, Daiga specializes in tax-exempt compliance services, including Form 990 and 990-T and related state forms, and assists exempt organizations with a wide variety of general tax matters. She teaches continuing professional education classes on various nonprofit tax topics. Daiga is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountant.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

North Split construction update: new closures coming this week

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX59) – This week will bring more closures in the downtown Indianapolis area as construction of the North Split ramps up. Starting Monday, July 11, Central Avenue will be closed. INDOT says that closure will last until mid-August. Another big change for drivers is ahead. Traffic will be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
readthereporter.com

No, his sculptures aren’t for sale!

Ernie Taylor, 94, lived through both Great Depression & pandemic. If you have driven west on State Road 32 past the Indianapolis Executive Airport just across the county line, you have surely noticed a large yard filled with metal sculptures of all shapes and sizes. We do mean ALL shapes and sizes: everything from a silhouette of Elvis to dinosaur skeletons and a Volkswagen Beetle standing a few feet off the ground on insect legs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

72-year-old man in hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHESTERTON, Ind. — A 72-year-old man from Illinois is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan by conservation officers and an off-duty Indy firefighter Sunday while visiting the Indiana Dunes. Indiana Conservation Officers on patrol at Indiana Dunes State Park were called around 10:30 a.m. Sunday to the beach area after a state […]
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Drought update after recent rainfall

INDIANAPOLIS — Our most recent drought monitor was released on Thursday, July 7 with data valid up through July 5, 2022. New drought monitors are released every Thursday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. The recent rainfall is not accounted for,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

Funeral arrangements announced for longtime Bloomington firefighter

BLOOMINGTON — A longtime firefighter, Marine veteran and community member was recognized Friday after he became a tissue donor. Robert Loviscek Jr. of Bloomington died unexpectedly on July 5. He was a Bloomington firefighter for over 20 years. “Bob Loviscek exemplified the qualities of dedication, professionalism, and selflessness that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy