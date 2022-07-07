ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

The Call Up: NCAA Conference Expansion, Baker Mayfield Trade, & More

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Oklahoma - From expanding college sports conferences to...

www.newson6.com

cherokeephoenix.org

Barnett selected to 2022 Native American All-Star team

TAHLEQUAH – Sequoyah High School baseball player Hayden Barnett has been selected to participate in the 2022 Native American All-Star Showcase, which is presented by the 7G Foundation and hosted by the Atlanta Braves. The Cherokee Nation citizen’s selection recognizes him as one of Indian Country’s top 50 high...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Tulsa 2022

Located on the Arkansas River in Oklahoma, ‘the world’s largest small towns’ has a history of once being home to an eclectic collection of wranglers, cowboys and pioneers. Often mentioned as being one of the country’s best-kept secrets, it’s also quite a hip spot with great examples of art deco architecture, an underground arts scene, great shopping, trendy clubs, and an awesome food and drink scene. Its hotels are pretty fun too, from intimate quirky-chic boutiques to modern, fun and hip, here are the best cool and unusual hotels in Tulsa, Oklahoma…
TULSA, OK
101.1. The Wiz

Oklahoma Gov. Investigates ‘Troubling’ Claim Tulsa Public Schools Violated State’s Anti-CRT Law

On Thursday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for an investigation into Tulsa Public Schools after claims that the school district violated the state’s new anti-CRT law. According to local reports, Stitt called for a state audit of the school district for “potential mishandling of public funds,” as well as concerns they may have violated state law by teaching “Critical Race Theory.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Organizations Set Up Cooling Stations Across Tulsa

There are three cooling stations in Tulsa to help people avoid heat related issues. Downtown shelters at John 3:16 Mission near Easton and Cheyenne and The Salvation Army Center of Hope near Archer and Denver are both open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Tulsa County Emergency...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Potential Homebuyers Face Obstacles In Hot Housing Market

Tulsa's housing market is hot, and area real estate agents said it's all-consuming. They said it's still a sellers' market. "I think it's the reverse of the Dust Bowl [...] from the 1930s and 1940s when everyone went from Oklahoma to California to find work. And it feels like the reverse is happening. Everyone's leaving that stand and moving back to Oklahoma," said Holly Berry, Keller Williams Advantage.
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma governor orders special audit of Tulsa schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools for what he said was a potential mishandling of public funds. Stitt said he ordered the audit at the request of Tulsa school board members E’Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshal, who wrote to Stitt on July 1 to complain that state contract laws may have been violated. Stitt also raised concerns that the school may be violating a new state law the Legislature passed and he signed last year that prohibits teaching certain concepts of race and racism. Among the concepts prohibited from being taught in public schools in Oklahoma are that individuals, by virtue of race or gender, are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.
TULSA, OK
#Heisman Trophy Winner
poncacitynow.com

Black Tulsa business leader and husband killed

BIXBY, Okla. (AP) — Police say a Black business leader and community activist, who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting the previous President’s plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation’s deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks, has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Blackwood Tulsa Co-Founders On Providing A Space For Entrepreneurs

TULSA, Oklahoma - Blackwood Tulsa is a creative hub for entrepreneurs and creatives in Tulsa. The co-founders Chris Harvey and James Parker joined Six in The Morning to talk about the coworking space and how it was inspired by the legacy of Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Claremore man found in different state

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police Department has announced that a missing Claremore man has been located safe in another state. They also offered their thanks to those who provided information in the investigation. Before he was found, Mark Montgomery was last seen on June 30, leaving for work at...
CLAREMORE, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Abortion-rights protesters rally at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa

Abortion-rights advocates in Tulsa gathered outside Woodland Hills Mall on Friday evening to acknowledge President Joe Biden’s executive order to help protect access to abortion and to demand still more federal action. The protesters said this order is not a long-term solution, especially in Oklahoma, and a spokesperson for...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Public Schools Hosts Career Fair To Hire Campus Police Officers

Tulsa Public Schools is looking to hire campus police officers. The district is hosting a career fair on Friday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the Education Service Center. Attendees can learn about the positions available and the district will conduct...
TULSA, OK

