Tuscaloosa, AL

58 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Christian Barmore

By Mason Woods
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Today, let's look at a recent Crimson Tide star who has quickly made a name for himself in the NFL as...

