Las Cruces, NM

NMSU rodeo team celebrates 80th anniversary

By James Staley, NMSU News Team
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of Levi’s, $68 and a broken nose. That’s what the winner of New Mexico State University’s first rodeo received, as reported in archived issues of The Round Up. The College-Ranch Hands’ Rodeo, as it was known, was popular at NMSU. A group of Aggies formed the New Mexico Aggie...

lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU football plans ‘Stuff the Stadium’

NM State’s department of athletics announced the return of the "Stuff The Stadium" promotion for the home opening football game vs. the University of Nevada Saturday, Aug. 27, to help ring in a new era of Aggie football under new head coach Jerry Kill. The Stuff the Stadium promotion...
LAS CRUCES, NM
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Las Cruces

At the edge of the Chihuahuan Desert lies the former mining town of Las Cruces, where you can experience New Mexico’s charm, learn its history and taste delicious food. In Spanish, Las Cruces means “crosses”, today this city is considered the crossroad of New Mexico as it sits at the intersection of several major highways.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Borderland sports stars pay visit to El Paso Children’s Hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple sports stars from the Borderland made a trip to visit the patients at El Paso Children’s Hospital on Friday afternoon. Former UTEP star and soon-to-be Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Tim Hardaway was joined by Golden Spikes Award winner Ivan Melendez, UTEP running back Deion Hankins, former NBA player Walter […]
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces, NM
KTSM

Class of 2023 high school football star power rising

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last season, three local high school football stars put El Paso football on the map once again after their NCAA Division I Football commitments. Former Burges’ football star Tavorus Jones made his commitment to Missouri; former Andress’ star Jeremiah Cooper committed to Iowa State and former Franklin standout Steven Powers […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Blake's Lotaburger celebrates 70 years of service

Blake's Lotaburger first opened its door on July 9, 1952, behind the support of founder Blake Chanslor. Fast forward 70 years and the restaurant chain now features 72 locations and has become a New Mexico staple with its green chile cheeseburger. The franchise also features locations in El Paso, Texas and Tucson, Arizona.
KFOX 14

Las Cruces police respond to a shooting Saturday afternoon

EL PASO, Texas — Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. According to the Las Cruces police's Twitter, the shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and Colorado. Las Cruces police say two people were...
LAS CRUCES, NM
krwg.org

Large Texas abortion provider will relocate to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One of the largest Texas abortion providers is planning to move its operations to New Mexico and a California-based provider that offers tele-health services related to abortion and reproductive healthcare is expanding its footprint in the state. New Mexico is likely to continue to experience a steady influx of people seeking abortions from neighboring states with more restrictive abortion laws. New Mexico is home to a Democratic-led legislature and governor and the state recently moved to protect providers and patients from out-of-state prosecutions. Austin-based Whole Woman's Health announced Wednesday that it's looking for a state line location to open a new clinic. Jackson Women's Health announced recently it would move its "Pink House", the clinic at the center of the Supreme Court decision, from Mississippi to Las Cruces, NM.
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso ISD and city to celebrate new Roddenberry Planetarium opening

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District will officially celebrate the opening of the new Roddenberry Planetarium with the city in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday. The new planetarium, named for Star Trek creator and El Paso native Gene Roddenberry, received various upgrades including specialized lighting and sound,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Businesses, new neighborhoods booming in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Business and home developments are booming and if you’ve driven east on I-10, then you’ve definitely noticed all of the new businesses at Eastlake Marketplace and the surrounding neighborhoods. All that growth is good news for those looking to sell their home and for those looking to have their home […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Horses saved: El Paso rescue center provides care, education

EL PASO, Texas -- A local horse rescue and education center has been giving rescues a home since 2011. Horses Unlimited takes in horse rescues from all over the country, some injured and even abused, and provides them with rehabilitation and other care. "Right now we have 32 horses, so...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

5-year-old murdered in Colorado; El Paso father wants justice

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — For months, an El Paso man worked to bring his 5-year-old daughter's body to El Paso following her death. Emily Canales, died from blunt force injuries on January 13 at hospital in Colorado Springs, according to police. Emily's father, Manuel Canales, stated his daughter was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
foodieflashpacker.com

10 Must-Try Las Cruces Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces is a city in New Mexico on the border of the Chihuahuan Desert. It is surrounded by four mountain ranges and the Rio Grande. It has examples of Native American petroglyphs, exhibits at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, a desert animals museum, and hands-on displays. It also has a railroad museum with model trains and explores how railways impacted this area.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

County dedicates new BMX Pump Track

On Thursday, June 30, Doña Ana County dedicated its BMX Pump track park in Chaparral at the Delores C. Wright Community Center. A pump track is a circuit of rollers, small hills and banked turns designed to be ridden completely by pumping or generating momentum by up and down body movements instead of pedaling or pushing.
CHAPARRAL, NM

