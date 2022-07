Two parents have been arrested after their young daughter was brought to a local hospital underweight and extremely malnourished. According to a press release, Lafayette Police say they received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services after the 5-year-old turned up at the hospital on June 24, nearly two weeks ago. Investigators say the child's parents neglected to provide her with adequate food and medical attention.

