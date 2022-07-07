ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Jose Marte: Recalled by Angels

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Marte was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday. Marte failed to make...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

MLB All-Star snub list highlighted by Mariners' Ty France and Dodgers' Freddie Freeman

One of the annual byproducts of the release of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game rosters is the list of lists of All-Star snubs. And let 2022 not disappoint, so let's look at those players, who despite making a compelling case to get to Dodger Stadium, find themselves -- at least at this point -- on the outside looking in.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Robinson Cano: Dealt to Atlanta

Cano was traded from San Diego to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Cano will join his third team of the season, as he was let go by the Mets in May before spending just under two months with the Padres. The 39-year-old appeared in 21 games at Triple-A El Paso over the last month and slashed .333/.375/.479 with three homers, 20 runs and 20 RBI. He should report to Triple-A Gwinnett to begin his time with his new organization.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Tanner Scott: Notches 12th save

Scott walked one batter over a scoreless inning Sunday, striking out two and earning a save over the Mets. Scott bounced back quickly after he blew a save and was tagged with a loss against the Mets on Saturday. He threw 11 of 19 pitches for strikes and the lone blemish on his final line came in the form of a two-out walk to Mark Canha. Scott has now converted 12 of 15 save chances on the year, though two of those blown opportunities have come in his last five outings. He's sporting a 4.04 ERA with a 54:22 K:BB through 35.2 frames.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Angels could trade 2 top pitchers on their roster?

The Los Angeles Angels seem to be headed straight for the landfill once again this season, and it could make them sellers at the trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post writes this week that the Angels could make star closer Raisel Iglesias and starter Noah Syndergaard, a former MLB All-Star, available for trade ahead of the Aug. 2 deadline.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Cody Sedlock: Shipped to Detroit

Sedlock was acquired by the Tigers from the Orioles on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. A 2016 first-round pick, Sedlock made his big-league debut for Baltimore in May and surrendered five earned runs over three innings. He was subsequently removed from the 40-man roster and posted a 5.04 ERA with Triple-A Norfolk over the past month. The 27-year-old has failed to lift up to his draft pedigree to this point but will now receive a fresh start.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Heading to injured list

The Astros placed Alvarez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hand inflammation. Alvarez missed some time with a right hand injury in mid-June and quickly returned to the lineup, but the issue has apparently worsened over the past few weeks. The 25-year-old's move to the IL on Sunday means he will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break July 21, though it remains to be seen if he's healthy enough to be reinstated at that point. Aledmys Diaz is the most likely candidate to see increased playing time during Alvarez's absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Officially moves to injured list

Franco (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The 21-year-old is dealing with a hamate injury in his right wrist which could require surgery, with the resulting procedure expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks. Franco will be further evaluated Monday when the Rays return from their current road trip, which could bring more clarity regarding whether or not he'll need surgery. Taylor Walls is expected to take over as Tampa Bay's primary shortstop, while Yu Chang and Jonathan Aranda could also see increased playing time in Franco's absence.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Triple A Salt Lake
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sustains head injury

Iglesias exited Friday's game against the Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning due to a head injury, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Iglesias was productive early in Friday's matchup, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run. However, he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the sixth inning due to his head injury. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Garrett Hampson should see increased at-bats if Iglesias is forced to miss time.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Not expected to require IL stint

Cron (wrist) isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list after leaving Friday's game against the Diamondbacks, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Cron was hit in the wrist by a pitch Friday but underwent X-rays that came back negative. His hand was wrapped after the game, but he's already pushing to play Saturday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Even if Cron is held out Saturday, he doesn't appear to be in line for a significant absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs three-run homer

Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Tigers. Sheets took Garrett Hill yard in the first inning to record his sixth homer of the season. He has been a regular in the White Sox's lineup since June 23, maintaining a .320 average with two home runs, 11 RBI and five runs scored in 15 games. Despite that decent stretch, Sheets has only a .322 wOBA across 205 plate appearances for the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Allows four runs in no-decision

Gallen gave up four runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter with seven strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Friday. Gallen hasn't recorded a decision in his last five starts. He was a little generous with baserunners Friday, as the three walks matched a season high. The 26-year-old faded in the fifth inning, walking in a run and plunking C.J. Cron with the bases loaded to allow the Rockies to tie the score at 4-4. The inefficient start increased Gallen's ERA to 3.62 with a 1.09 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB across 87 innings in 16 starts. He'll look to get back on track next week in San Francisco.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Exits Triple-A start

Whitley was removed from Sunday's start at Triple-A Sugar Land due to an apparent right arm injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley was activated from the injured list Monday after recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it's somewhat concerning to see him favoring his throwing arm as he exited Sunday's matchup in the top of the second inning. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Aggravates thumb injury

Kim left Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Giants following his third at-bat after aggravating his thumb injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim was held out of the starting lineup twice earlier this week because of that injury. Kim was 0-for-2 with a walk in the loss, including hitting into a double play with the bases loaded in the second inning that ended the Padres' best threat against Carlos Rodon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Close to rehab assignment

Senzatela (shoulder) will likely begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela had no issues after throwing a bullpen session Thursday and plans to throw another bullpen Saturday. As long as he feels good afterward, he'll likely return to game action with the minor-league club early next week. Manager Bud Black hopes that the right-hander will require just one rehab start, which would put him on track to rejoin the Rockies just before the All-Star break.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Mashes 16th homer

Soto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 12-2 rout at the hands of Atlanta. He supplied all the Nationals' offense with a third-inning shot off Charlie Morton. Soto is coming to life at the plate, reeling off three straight multi-hit performances and batting .405 (15-for-37) over his last 13 games with four doubles and two homers. Despite that hot streak, the 23-year-old is still only slashing .239/.392/.463 on the season with 16 long balls, five steals, 36 RBI and 49 runs through 83 contests.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Back in part-time role

Robles will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game in Atlanta. Before moving back to the bench for the first two games of the series in Atlanta, Robles had made nine consecutive starts in the outfield while going 5-for-23 with a pair of stolen bases and an RBI. He benefited in part from Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz missing time during that nine-game stretch with an injury and an illness, respectively, but with both sluggers back to full strength, Robles looks like he'll have to settle for more of a part-time role. He will enter the starting nine for the series finale, however, with Lane Thomas getting the day off.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rangers' Joe Barlow: Removed from closer role

Barlow will pitch in a lower-leverage role for now, with the Rangers switching to a committee approach in the ninth inning, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Barlow has 13 of the Rangers' 17 saves this season, but he hasn't been particularly convincing despite his solid 3.18 ERA. He hasn't missed nearly enough bats, with his 19.3 percent strikeout rate ranking second-last among the 24 pitchers who've recorded double-digit saves this season, beating only Mark Melancon. Dennis Santana has been used in the highest-leverage situations among Rangers relievers other than Barlow, so he could be the top choice for saves going forward, though the team seems to be planning on spreading opportunities around.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Better but not good enough

Manoah (9-4) took the loss Saturday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts in 7.1 innings. Manoah's four walks matched a season high -- he hadn't issued that many free passes since April 11. He also gave up a homer for the fourth straight start, and it was a two-run blast to Carlos Santana, which saddled Manoah with his second straight loss. The right-hander showed improvement from his recent form, but he's still allowed 16 runs (14 earned) over his last 32 innings. For the season, he has a 2.34 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 97:25 K:BB through 107.2 innings in 17 starts. He's projected for a favorable home start against the Royals next week, giving him a chance to end the first half strong.
MLB
CBS Sports

Sharks' Luke Kunin: Traded in Draft Day deal

Kunin was traded from Nashville to San Jose on Friday, reports Chris Johnston of TSN. A third-round draft pick and John Leonard (lower body) head back to Nashville. Kunin brings a tough edge to the Sharks' middle six -- he scored 13 goals and 22 points in 82 games in 2021-22 while pounding out 99 PIM.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy