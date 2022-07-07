ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsters of Rock cruise from Port Canaveral to feature Queensrÿche, Tesla, Winger

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

The hair bands of yore are strong with the Monsters of Rock cruise set to sail next year out of Port Canaveral.

Among the bands slated to perform during the sailing are hit-makers of the ‘80s and ‘90s including Tesla, Queensrÿche, Winger, Faster Pussycat, Great White, Kix and Stryper.

Newer bands are on tap as well including the McDonald’s-themed Mac Sabbath, which parodies songs of Black Sabbath with a fast-food theme for the most part.

Also slated to glam out is Wig Wam, which gained quite the following after its song “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” was used in the opening credits for the “Peacemaker” series on HBO Max.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Winger, which once played the Brevard County Fair.

Other bands in the plans are Autograph, Burning Witches, Chez Kane, D-A-D, Dirty Looks, Doro, Hardcore Superstar, Joel Hoekstra, Junkyard, Lee Aaron, Liliac, Loudness, Micheal Schenker, Nestor, Reckless Love, Rhino Bucket, Rose Tattoo, Saxon, Shiraz Lane, Ted Poley, Tora Tora, Treat, Tyketto, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Vain and Vandenberg.

The sailing is booked for Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas sailing on a five-night voyage from April 29-May 4, 2023 visiting Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Royal Caribbean’s private port of call in Labadee, Haiti.

The theme of the sailing is “They Came from Outerspace!”

Inside staterooms have already begun to sell out with some still available at $1,699 per person based on double occupancy. Prices go down with three or four to a cabin. Ocean-view, balcony and some suites are still available as well ranging up to $4,099 per person based on double occupancy.

More details can be found at monstersofrockcruise.com .

