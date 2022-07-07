ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Tides’ Gunnar Henderson to play in All-Star Futures Game

By David Hall, The Virginian-Pilot
Norfolk Tides Infielder Gunnar Henderson (13) celebrates hitting for the cycle, the first time in 22 years for the Tides, after hitting a double. The Tides defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 8-2 at Harbor Park in Norfolk, Virginia on June 28, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Gunnar Henderson has received one of the minor leagues’ most prestigious honors.

The Norfolk Tides infielder was named to the American League roster for the SirusXM All-Star Futures Game, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

The game, which features baseball’s most elite prospects, will be held July 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles — three days before the MLB All-Star Game is held there.

Henderson, 21, entered Thursday hitting .274 with five home runs and 16 RBIs through 25 games with Norfolk since his June 11 promotion from Double-A Bowie. He has split time this season at shortstop and third base.

Against Gwinnett on June 28, the eve of his 21st birthday, Henderson became the first Tides player to hit for the cycle since Timo Perez on June 9, 2000.

A 6-foot-2, 210-pound native of Selma, Alabama, Henderson was selected out of high school by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Born on June 29, 2001, Henderson is the youngest player the International League has seen this season. Henderson (20 years, 11 months, 9 days) became the youngest player to debut for the Tides since Michael Montecon (19 years, 6 months, 0 days), who had one at-bat in 2021.

Henderson’s selection marks the seventh time as an Orioles affiliate (since 2007) that a Norfolk player has been chosen for the Futures Game after playing for the Tides in the same year.

He’s the first since Marcos Diplan, who played in the event last season. The others to play in the exhibition game were Chance Sisco (2016), Zach Davies (2015), Henry Urrutia (2013), Chris Tillman (2009) and Garrett Olson (2007).

Also headed to this year’s game is former University of Virginia pitcher Andrew Abbott, a Lynchburg native who plays for the Chattanooga Lookouts, the Cincinnati Reds’ Double-A affiliate. Between Single-A and Double-A this season, Abbott is 7-4 with a 4.09 ERA and has 99 strikeouts in 72.2 innings.

The Futures Game is an annual exhibition that pits a team of AL-affiliated prospects against a team of NL-affiliated prospects. From the inaugural 1999 event through 2018, teams of prospects from the United States faced off against teams of prospects from other countries.

This year, the AL team will be managed by three-time All-Star Jimmy Rolllins, while the NL team will be managed by Mike Scioscia.

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com

Prospect rankings

Baltimore players on MLB.com ’s recently updated list of the top 100 prospects (players officially graduate from “prospect” status once they’ve been in the majors for 45 days):

4. Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Norfolk (on injured list)

5. Gunnar Henderson, SS/3B, Norfolk

42. Colton Cowser, OF, Bowie

67. DL Hall, LHP, Norfolk

95. Jordan Westburg, SS, Norfolk

Other notables

59. Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, Kansas City (former Old Dominion player)

83. Zack Gelof, 3B, Midland (former U.Va . player for Oakland’s Double-A affiliate)

