The New York Yankees embarrassed the Boston Red Sox on Friday evening by a score of 12–5. The Yankees have now won three consecutive games, showcasing offensive dominance. Two days ago, they annihilated the Pittsburgh Pirates 16–0, tallying a grand slam, their third in two games against the Red Sox (not counting tonight), and enjoyed another embarrassment of riches at the halfway point in a four-game series.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO