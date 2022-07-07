ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Blood Banks in Major Need of Blood

cupertinotoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood banks across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties need your blood, and you can get some swag in return. Due in part to the summer months – when people take a lot of vacations – and the ongoing pandemic, banks are running low on blood. Right now, several donation centers...

cupertinotoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Nonprofit to Help With Baby Formula Shortage

Families in need of baby formula have been dealing with inflation, supply chain issues and a pandemic that feels never-ending, so a Santa Clara County organization wants to help. Andrea Enciso has a 6-month-old baby that has only known a country struggling with economic challenges. “He was a surprise so...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara County to spray for West Nile virus

SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (BCN) — Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found in Sunnyvale and Santa Clara. The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in ZIP codes 94085, 94086, 94087 and 95051. To reduce adult mosquito populations, Vector Control will be spraying these […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
San Mateo, CA
Society
San Jose, CA
Health
City
Milpitas, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Mateo, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Santa Clara, CA
Health
San Jose, CA
Society
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CA
Society
City
Menlo Park, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Assemblymember Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, and others active in addressing hate against the Asian and Pacific Islander community on Wednesday celebrated a victory after $30.3 million was approved for distribution by the California Department of Social Services to local nonprofits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svvoice.com

Positive West Nile Virus Mosquitoes Found in Portions of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara

The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of positive West Nile virus mosquitoes in areas of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara (ZIP Codes 94085, 94086, 94087 and 95051). Weather permitting, this area in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations with the use of truck-mounted equipment on Monday, July 11, starting around 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later.
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County school funding disparity is staggering

In Santa Clara County, not all school districts are created equal. In affluent neighborhoods near Saratoga Union and Los Altos Elementary school districts where the median price of a home is more than $2 million, according to censusreporter.org, property taxes boost student funding and programs remain robust. The situation is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Blood Banks#Blood Donors#Campell#Sbc#San Jose Red Cross Blood#Plasma Donation Center
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA
point2homes.com

2546 Heron CT, San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95133

Desirable Creekside Station home on tree lined street for sale! Built in 2006, this gorgeous 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1,432sq Taylor Woodrow home boasts brand new painted interior, carpets, Whirlpool over-the-range vented microwave & stove range, and updated LED recessed lighting, networked throughout. Double sink master bedroom, private 2nd floor balcony and a finished tandem 2-car garage. Located in a private community w/ park and BBQ area. Walking distance to Penitencia park, light rail, shopping, public library and a 5 minute drive to San Jose Historical Alum Rock Park. Close to light rail and the new Berryessa BART station and highway 680 is just a 2-minute drive. Close proximity to major employers (Adobe, Zoom, Google and Apple campus). Original owner. Come see!
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Viral video highlights San Francisco's drug problem

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's interim district attorney has vowed to take a harder stance against both drug users and dealers, an issue highlighted in a new viral video showing open drug use downtown in front of children.San Francisco resident Ricci Wynne said he was on a downtown Muni bus when he came across a group of school children who just finished ice skating Friday. He said he was compelled shoot video when he saw where they had to get off in the mid-Market neighborhood.  "I just seen a plethora of drug dealers and homeless people using, smoking off foil...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area climate activists target SUVs, deflate tires

VACAVILLE - Someone has been deflating SUV tires to make a point about gas consumption and climate change. It's happened to multiple drivers in Vacaville, including Quanda Ellis-Walker.The registered nurse has two boys with autism. She and her husband also coach youth sports focusing on kids with disabilities.She said between her job, her kids, the kids on her team, and taking care of an older aunt, she puts a lot of mileage on her Dodge SUV. On Tuesday morning, as she was driving to an appointment, her tire pressure sensor came on to notify her of a...
VACAVILLE, CA
SFGate

An inventor promised flights from San Francisco to New York. He created an air disaster instead.

J.A. Morrell felt very good about his sausage-shaped airship. In February 1908, the inventor boasted it could "take a businessman to New York from San Francisco in the morning in time for luncheon there and return him to San Francisco to take his evening meal here.” Considering this is barely possible in the 21st century, it was a big claim — and one Morrell was determined to prove.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Sunnyvale, Santa Clara Neighborhoods to Get Mosquito Spraying Next Week

Santa Clara vector control crews are planning to spray insecticide next week in some Sunnyvale and Santa Clara neighborhoods, following the recent discovery of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. Using truck-mounted foggers, the Santa Clara Vector Control District is set to treat targeted ZIP codes: 94085, 94086, 94087 and 95051. The...
point2homes.com

6209 White Moonstone Court , San Jose, Santa Clara County, CA, 95123

Upgraded luxury townhome directly across from the lush community garden beds with a fenced in patio to greet guests.Newer home with tons of upgrades; hardwood Floors, blackout shades, and upgraded soft close cabinets throughout, chrome fixtures throughout. The kitchen features granite slab counters, large island with bar seating, pantry, gas stove and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Large primary suite has an upgraded bathroom with European-style maple a huge walk in closet, and a separate shower with clear glass enclosure and tile surround. Downstairs bed and bath perfect for when friends/family stay over. Enjoy dual-zone heating and air-conditioning, a 2 car garage with plentiful storage new roller, and an oversized outdoor balcony on the second floor. Community offers a clubhouse w/ pool, spa, gym, and more. Easy access to parks, shopping, entertainment, and freeways.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The most and least expensive rentals in SF right now

The most and least expensive rentals in San Francisco on Craigslist this week. As prices for renting soar across the country, the Bay Area has had some respite. Rents are still below pre-pandemic levels, though there's no knowing how long that will last, especially amid a cooling housing market and rising interest rates.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
point2homes.com

4846 Mattos DR, Fremont, Alameda County, CA, 94536

Listed by V. Attanasio with Amare Real Estate Services. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This stunning home features gracious living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and every possible amenity has been provided. Resort style living close to all that the Bay Area has to offer. Over 600K of high end upgrades have been completed inside and out. You will not find these kind of finishes in any other property in Glenmoor! Situated on approximately 10000 sf lot, the backyard features a custom pool, spa and firepit and commercial grade outdoor kitchen. This retreat is highlighted with water features, wet decks and lush lawn area, ideal for entertaining in style and the sauna is an added bonus! The inviting kitchen features a Sub Zero build in refrigerator and Wolf range, built in buffet, classic quarts counters and spacious dining bar! Truly a must see, not to be missed opportunity to own in desirable Glenmoor, close to schools, parks, shops, dining and commute resources.
FREMONT, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara County Budget (22/23) Aims to Expand Safety Nets and Address Disparities

The County of Santa Clara will head into the next fiscal year focused on building out safety net services for the community, as leaders acknowledge the importance of resiliency against current and future challenges. Despite a number of hardships that continue to impact the country – from ongoing inflation to the unrelenting COVID-19 crisis – County officials detail a number of reasons for hopefulness in the Santa Clara County budget, fiscal year 2022-23, which was adopted by the Board of Supervisors on June 16.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy