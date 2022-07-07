Seattle “Clean Buildings Accelerator” Program Launching Summer 2022

Clean buildings are essential for meeting City and State energy, climate, and equity goals. The Washington State Clean Building Performance Standards law seeks to lower costs and pollution from fossil fuels in existing buildings and provides incentives to encourage building owners to improve energy efficiency.

The City of Seattle Office of Sustainability and Environment (OSE) is working with Stillwater Energy to launch a new program focused on supporting under-resourced buildings to meet the WA Clean Buildings Performance Standards requirements and reduce emissions, prioritizing non-profit owned and buildings that serve or are in BIPOC communities.

Two Offerings to Start:

Education: Self-led learning including pre-recorded webinars, common energy and carbon reduction opportunities, checklist, templates, examples, how to identify targets, energy efficiency and emissions reduction opportunities.

Light coaching-style trainings: Tailored support, including live virtual workshops, site-specific virtual energy walk through, expert review of documents, project identification and prioritization. Seeking up to 30 participants for 2022.

Register today for a 60-minute informational session to learn more about the Seattle Clean Buildings Accelerator:

Or visit the Seattle Clean Buildings Accelerator webpage.