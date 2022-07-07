ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Woman Claims Lost Child Who Wasn't Hers

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbs5I_0gYBu3IO00
Photo : Getty Images

Motherly instinct was possibly the one thing standing between a child being abducted at Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta on Saturday night. According to WSB-TV, a woman who was at the park attending the annual Fantastic Fourth Celebration fireworks event found a three-year-old boy who had been separated from his family during a storm that happened in the area. Kelly Pittman was trying to help the child, and asked him what his mothers name was.

When the boy said his mothers name, Pittman yelled it out into the crowd in hopes of a response from a worried mother, but something entirely unexpected occurred. When she shouted out the mothers name, a lady came up to the child and claimed that it was her son. Though that is the reaction that Pittman was hoping for, she mentioned to WSB-TV that something about the woman did not seem right. Something about the entire situation was off. Pittman did not hand the child over to the mysterious woman, and the real mother showed up immediately following the incident.

Police are currently trying to locate the woman who falsely claimed that the child was hers. The woman remains on the loose as the investigation continues.

