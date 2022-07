On July 8, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Kenaiya N. White., 23, and Jada J. Bryant., 24, of Buffalo, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Kenaiya White and Jada Bryant took merchandise valued at $501.00 passing all points of purchase without paying. They were transported to SP Clarence for processing and issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.

CLARENCE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO