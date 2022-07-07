Unemployment claims in Mississippi higher than 2021

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – According to a study by WalletHub experts, Mississippi is struggling with unemployment recovery, with last week’s claims higher than key dates in 2021.

According to WalletHub’s key stats, weekly unemployment claims in Mississippi increased by 55.45% compared to the same week in 2019. This was the 6th biggest increase in the U.S. Weekly unemployment claims in Mississippi increased by 109.42% compared to the start of 2020. This was the biggest increase in the U.S.

The stats also show weekly unemployment claims in Mississippi also increased by 12.44% compared to the same week last year. This was the 3rd biggest increase in the U.S.

To view the full report and Mississippi’s rank, click here .

