Belmont County, OH — The city of St. Clairsville held their 9th of July bike parade on Main St. this weekend to keep the patriotism going for another week. "This is our second Saturday’s celebration. But we combined it with a 4th of July sort of God bless America theme," said Mayor Kathryn Thalman.

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO