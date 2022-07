The giant African land snail enjoys the simpler things in life - just strolling - well, you know, sliding - through vegetable gardens, munching on plants, maybe listening to a gastro-podcast (ph) - you see what I did there? They can grow up to eight inches, and they have a reputation. They're one of the world's most damaging snails. Hundreds, maybe thousands of them, are making themselves at home in areas of Pasco County, Fla., just north of Tampa. And now Pasco County is under a quarantine.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO