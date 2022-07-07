ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden awards first COVID vaccine recipient with Medal of Freedom

By Basil John
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wKSF_0gYBp1hz00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Sandra Lindsay is still in shock, after a recent phone call.

“The President of the United States wants to speak to me? That has to be a prank call,” Lindsay said.

But it was no joke, and Thursday she was one of 17 recipients of the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Medal of Freedom.

President Joe Biden says she was selected for her work as a Long Island Jewish Medical Center critical care nurse, and for being the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.

“She poured her heart into helping patients fight for their lives and to keep their fellow nurses safe…today, she receives our nation’s highest civilian honor,” the President said.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I think that I would hold this place in history, but I am honored and humbled,” Lindsay said.

In addition to saving lives, Lindsay says the vaccines also relieved some of the burden on healthcare workers.

“My colleagues and I in healthcare, in the medical community, have worked tirelessly to get to this point,” Lindsay said.

She continues to advocate for vaccines and mental health for health care workers and says this Medal of Freedom is not just for her.

“I share this Medal of Freedom with all my fellow healthcare workers, my nurses, every single person who worked throughout the pandemic, in the United States, all over the world,” Lindsay said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX31 Denver

2 teenage girls killed in car crash in Parker

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Two teenage girls were killed after the car they were traveling in hit a light pole, according to police. Parker Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Parker Road and Plaza Drive around 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
PARKER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Trump praises Texas GOP for extreme platform denying Biden won 2020 election

Posting on his bespoke “free speech” platform Truth Social, former president Donald Trump has praised the Texas Republican Party for passing an extreme platform this past weekend that included a resolution that the 2020 election was stolen.The wording adopted as one of the platform’s two resolutions read: “We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States.“We strongly urge all Republicans to work to ensure election integrity and to show up to vote in November of 2022, bring...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Medal Of Freedom#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX31 Denver

14 counties in COVID-19 Level Red

DENVER (KDVR) — After seeing a slight drop in the state’s COVID-19 levels last week, rates are rising again. Incidence rates and overall positivity are up over the last seven days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 14 counties into the high level for community...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Washington Examiner

Biden’s July Fourth message from last year has aged hilariously terribly

The White House’s tweet from last year’s Fourth of July hasn’t aged well. Last Independence Day, the Biden administration boasted that the cost of a 2021 cookout meal was down from 2020 by a whopping 16 cents. This was a cringeworthy, dad-joke-filled attempt to distract from the fact that inflation was already starting to surge to the highest levels in more than a decade.
BUSINESS
FOX31 Denver

Fentanyl, other drugs found during illegal campfire search

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two people were arrested for possession of illegal narcotics, cash and a firearm at the Saddlehorn Campground on Wednesday. Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Colorado National Monument rangers in the arrest after rangers were conducting a check on an illegal campfire. Justin Book,...
MESA COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

1 killed at Denver condominium, suspect arrested

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police responded to a shots fired call at a condominium on Thursday where they found one man dead. On Thursday at 1:03 p.m., DPD received a call from security officers at a condominium in the 9700 block of East Iliff Avenue. The security officers told police that shots were fired from inside a residence early Thursday morning.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy