Kiel, WI

465B Jasper Court Kiel WI

pleasantviewrealty.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis stunning, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo located in Kiel offers ZERO association fees! With an open concept floor plan this...

www.pleasantviewrealty.com

pleasantviewrealty.com

2524 N 10th Street Sheboygan WI

Welcome to this Sheboygan north side stunner! This beautifully maintained home is move in ready just for you. Enjoy the outdoors with a 1.5 car garage, on street parking, fenced in yard, storage shed, concrete patio, and hot tub. Inside is boasting with character including original hardwood floors, built-in storage, and leaded glass French doors. The heart of this home will surely not disappoint. This is your chance to have a gourmet kitchen! Completely custom built hickory cabinets with quarts countertops and island. Other features include built in oven and microwave, tiled floor, island with storage, drawer style dish washer, and the cherry on top.. Viking gas stove top and hood! You wont find another kitchen like this for the price. The basement has a ½ bath and the potential to be finished for extra living space. Upstairs has 3 good size bedrooms and a spacious updated bathroom. Don’t miss out on this gem of a home. Call today for a showing!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

$6 million home in Brookfield for sale

BROOKFIELD — A luxurious 13,000-square-foot home in Brookfield’s Berkshire Hills is for sale. The home has a movie screening room, golf simulator, pool, and a private guest suite accessible by elevator. The custom home, built by Regency Builders, is going for $6 million with other eye-popping amenities. Jonathan...
BROOKFIELD, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

W7274 County Road U Plymouth WI

Find peaceful solitude on a gorgeous 5 acre property brimming with nature. Nestled close to the beautiful Kettle Moraine, this 2685′ log home is conveniently located just southwest of Plymouth, halfway between Milwaukee and Green Bay. Surrounded by mature evergreens and rich with wildlife, this park like yard provides adventures and tranquility for all ages. The impeccably maintained home had many updates since 2021…roof, staining, carpeting and water softener/iron filter. It has 3 sizable bedrooms (2 with walk-in closets), 2 full baths, partially completed basement, large walk-in pantry, vast loft overlooking great room, open concept and grand cathedral ceilings. Spacious outdoor areas include a covered porch, tumbled stone patio, heated pool with attached deck and quaint stone cottage.
PLYMOUTH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Incident in downtown GB cleared

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are clearing the scene after responding to a situation in downtown Green Bay on Sunday. Just after 4:30 p.m. Local 5 was notified of a situation in the area of N. Washington and Cherry Street. No roads were closed during the incident. Shortly...
GREEN BAY, WI
Kiel, WI
wearegreenbay.com

I-43 ramps at WIS 42 to close in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that the southbound I-43 on and off-ramps at WIS 42 will be closed beginning on Monday. Maintenance crews will be repairing asphalt on the I-43 ramps at WIS 42 beginning July 11 at 5 a.m. and continue...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town: Brick’s Hortonville Hardware

(WFRV) – Although we are still enjoying the summer weather, the team and Brick’s Hortonville Hardware want to you start thinking about Fall. Kay, Jana, and Samantha tell Local 5 Live viewers about all the free fun that is coming up as part of their Customer Appreciation Event plus the history of Bricks, and how with over 40,000 products in the store, that means a lot of customer service.
HORTONVILLE, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

110 Orchard Lane, Plymouth, WI, USA

3 Bedroom cozy Ranch style home…City of Plymouth on a no thru street. Near City Park, Aquatic Center and Riverview Middle School. Built in 1957 this home has 1073′ living space on the main level. The lower level also has some finished space (rec area, kitchen space and bath facilities). There is a 1++ car attached garage and a small garden shed. Ready and waiting for your touches, the kitchen-dining space flow together and the living room has southern exposure. If you are looking for a home in the city of Plymouth…priced below $150,000 this may be the one.
PLYMOUTH, WI
wiproud.com

Boat crash on Wisconsin river, driver flees the scene

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on the Fox River near Oshkosh on Saturday evening. According to a release, around 10 p.m. a two-story party boat and a powerboat collided on the Fox River between the Oregon Street and Wisconsin Street bridges.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Section of Oshkosh Riverwalk to close for majority of July

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Due to construction activities at the nearby Mackson Corner development, a section of the Oshkosh Riverwalk will be closed for safety concerns. The section, located on the north side of the Fox River from Jackson Street to the west access point at Marion Road, will be closed for every weekday in July, beginning on July 11.
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

A look at how a Master Cheesemaker makes cheese curds

KIEL, Wis. — Kerry Henning starts work while most of Wisconsin is still sleeping. His day starts at 3:30 a.m. at Henning’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kiel, Wis. “We have a great time every day,” Henning said. The third generation cheesemaker has been at it for 40 plus...
KIEL, WI
wiproud.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s Friday night along Riverview Drive on the shoreline of Duck Creek in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Savory smells fill the air from the kitchen of River’s Bend Supper Club, a fixture since 1974. While many restaurants might be struggling after the pandemic...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

County Highway A closed for resurfacing beginning July 11

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Beginning July 11 county highway A in Grand Chute will be closed for resurfacing. A 1.1-mile segment located in the Town of Grand Chute will undergo resurfacing, milling and paving to improve the existing asphaltic surface. The closure limits are from the Capitol Drive...
wearegreenbay.com

Local restaurant announces purchase of Green Bay Exclusive Company sign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular downtown Green Bay restaurant has reportedly bought the sign of the Exclusive Company sign in Green Bay. Cheesesteak Rebellion announced on its Facebook the purchase of the Green Bay Exclusive Company Sign. Back in April, it was announced that the Exclusive Company was closing after the owner died.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Int’l. Coca-Cola Convention returns to WI after more than a decade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a refreshing day in Green Bay on Saturday thanks to the 48th annual Coca-Cola Convention. The international convention, which typically takes place in a different state each year, welcomes Coca-Cola collectors from all over the world with one thing in common: their love for the beverage.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Alligator's owner comes forward; reptile to be sent to sanctuary

MENASHA, Wis. - An alligator found in a Fond du Lac County lake last week escaped from an outdoor enclosure that was not closed properly, an animal rescue organization believes. FOX11 reports that John Moyles of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue spoke with someone claiming to be the owner of the...
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Eye Specialists To Move to New Manitowoc Location

BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists in Manitowoc have announced they’ll have a new home effective Monday, July 25th. The three doctors and their staff will be moving from the current location at 4801 Expo Drive to the new BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus at 1111 Bayshore Drive. Their office will move...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan man connected to July 4th shooting turns himself in

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The 22-year-old Sheboygan man allegedly responsible for shooting a 40-year-old man on July 4th has been taken into custody several days after the incident. The Sheboygan Police Department announced Saturday that 22-year-old Lemarr Washington Jr. turned himself in. Police had been searching for Washington for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI

