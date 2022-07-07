ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for shooting on North Virginia Street

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
mynews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars because of a shooting that injured one person in June. Authorities say two people were involved in an altercation in the 100 block of North...

