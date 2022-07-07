ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL futures: Don't take the bait on Baker Mayfield season-long player props with Panthers

Cover picture for the articleBaker Mayfield hasn't even met the media in Charlotte, or gotten his photo taken with a Carolina Panthers jersey, but that hasn't stopped Vegas from taking bets on his upcoming fifth season in the league. We're just over a full day since the former No. 1 overall pick was...

Ed Mattox
2d ago

The Cleveland Browns ought to be ashamed chained what they've done to Baker Mayfield and the fans they need to get rid of the coaching staff in the front office

