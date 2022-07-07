ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lawmakers face pressure to address rise in violent crime, mass shootings

By Alexandra Limon
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHMdw_0gYBlbmG00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure to address a spike in violent crime in major cities across the country.

More News from WRBL

The Justice Department says it has been working to take violent criminals off the streets including a 30-day operation conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service — resulting in a large number of arrests including of three suspects in the mass shooting that happened in July in Philadelphia.

In June, federal law enforcement arrested 1,500 violent criminals through Operation North Star, the DOJ said.

“Which is an example of our efforts to protect our communities from violence and gun violence,” Attorney General Merrick Garland noted.

Garland says the operation focused on criminals wanted for the most serious offenses including homicide in 10 major U.S. cities.

“This initiative reflects the anti-violent crime initiative that we’ve had in place since the beginning of 2021,” Garland explained.

However, officials say the country continues to deal with crime issues, notably with ongoing mass shootings.

Most recently, a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on a crowd celebrating Independence Day in Highland Park, Illinois. So far, authorities say seven people died.

“20 minutes from the house I grew up in… just another horrific reminder of the violence and the gun violence that we face,” Garland said.

Authorities say that gunman has now confessed to the crime, and had AR-15 style weapons.

President Biden and Vice President Harris are renewing their calls for a ban on assault weapons, a call that Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart echoes.

“A ban of these types of weapons between 1994 to 2004, everything shows us these types of horrifying, devastating incidents went down during that time,” Rinehart said.

However, there appears to be no appetite among Republicans to ban assault weapons. In July, Congress passed a law that includes expanding background checks, encouraging sates to pass red flag laws and dedicating funding for mental health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police warn ‘One Pill Can Kill’ after drug raid, arrests

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Three men are facing numerous drug charges after Fentanyl, pressed to make it appear like Xanax, and other drugs were recovered Thursday, July 7, when Auburn Police and SWAT executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Shelton Mill Rd. in Auburn. Detectives recovered a quantity of Fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, […]
WRBL News 3

Suspect in deadly Houston County shooting arrested

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new information on the arrest of a Houston County shooting suspect. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, along with other sheriff’s offices in Henry County and Jackson County, Florida, helped in the investigation. Authorities tracked the suspect, Benjamin Adam Nowell,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Highland Park, PA
State
Illinois State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
The Atlantic

I Was a Police Officer for 20 Years. I Know What It Means to Put More Guns on the Street.

Police officers have a vested interest in keeping illegal guns off the streets, a difficult-enough task already. Now the United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen has found unconstitutional the New York law that strictly limited who could carry a firearm in public in the nation’s largest metropolis. At one blow, this ruling ends a restriction that has for decades helped hold down the number of guns in private hands in New York City. The Court’s decision has made the job of the New York Police Department much harder overnight.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mass Shootings#Gun Violence#The U S Marshals Service#Doj
Fox News

California dad who lost son to fentanyl overdose rips LA DA Gascon: His policies are 'killing people'

A California father who lost his son to a fentanyl overdose is calling out far-left Los Angeles DA George Gascon and his soft on crime policies as fentanyl deaths soar. Samuel Chapman and his wife, Dr. Laura Berman, lost their 16-year-old son Sammy to an overdose last year. Chapman joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the urgent need to replace liberal leadership in California and beyond to ensure public safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Name released for homicide victim found in Benning Hills Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The name of a 21-year-old man killed in an apparent homicide has been released. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL the man’s name is Joshua Sanford. Sanford’s body was found on July 6, 2022, in Benning Hills Park, near Patton Drive and Lafayette Drive. Homicide detectives with the Columbus Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Muscogee County employee arrested for theft by conversion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s office employee has been arrested for taking over $10,000 dollars in converted property tax payments, according to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. Ayoina Shipp was arrested after officials executed a search warrant on July 7. The investigation began on...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police arrest man with 35 warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man with various outstanding warrants, according to officials. Police say that Steven Michael Carson, 44, had warrants for 15 counts of financial transaction card theft, 17 counts of financial transaction card fraud, one count of theft by taking, and two counts of violation of probation. […]
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy